BEST PRICE: 17 Freshwater St, Scarness sold for $810,000 to become the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast last week. Corelogic/realestate.com
News

TOP PRICE: 'Grand White House' tops region's sales

Jessica Lamb
by
18th Oct 2019 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SCARNESS Queenslander, known as the Grand White House, reached the highest reported sale price in the region last week.

The 1662sq m property at 17 Freshwater St sold for $810,000.

The seven-bedroom, three-bathroom house was originally listed for $895,000 and the home spent 99 days on the market.

 

The ducted air-conditioned home comes with a self-contained unit opposite a separate shed.

There are more houses currently on the market in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket than any other, with 528 houses and 51 units.

 

Meanwhile, 16 houses and three units are listed for more than $1 million.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $260,000, which gave one home owner the title to 14 Norman Pde, Maryborough.

 

A bargain hunter bought 10 Gladys St, St Helens for $90,000.

The median prices on the Fraser Coast for the last month were $328,000 for houses and $249,500 for units.

TOP 10 REPORTED SALES IN THE FRASER COAST LAST WEEK:

1. 17 Freshwater St, Scarness $810,000

2. 20 Palmwood Dr, Dundowran Beach $750,000

3. 154 Avin Rd, Magnolia $680,000

4. 62 Panorama Dr, Dundowran Beach $650,000

5. 6 Daphne Ct, Torquay $470,000

6. 16 Lester Cr, Torquay $450,000

7. 77 Ladbroke Cr, Urangan $430,000

8. 23 Rathdowne Ct, Urraween $425,000

9. 9 Foxwood Ct, Dundowran Beach $418,000

10. 16/397 Esplanade, Torquay $377,500

*This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

