Top psychologist shares harrowing statistic with Coast students

Psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg with Maryborough High students Caitlyn Hanrahan, Jorja Lyons, Bailey Eckert and Declan Dwyer-Vary before his talk at the school. Photo: Alistair Brightman

PSYCHOLOGICAL problems are two to three times worse for students in regional Australian than in the big cities.

This was the harrowing statistic renowned psychologist, Michael Carr-Gregg, shared with students at Maryborough State High School.

Dr Carr-Greg on Tuesday spoke to Year 11 and 12 students about the challenges they face in their final years of school, including managing stress and improving personal wellbeing.

“The biggest problems are anxiety and upsurges in students struggling to cope with stress,” he said.

Dr Carr-Greg said his advice for students was “if you can’t change something, change the way you think about it.”

He said the key to managing student wellbeing was simple.

He advised students should maintain a good diet, exercise regularly get eight hours of sleep per night.

Dr Carr-Gregg said Maryborough State High School was doing an impressive job of supporting student wellbeing.

He applauded the school for doing everything in its power to help students.

The school has also become the first to establish a student wellbeing council focused expressly designed for the betterment of student wellbeing.

The school’s principal, Simon Done, said the school looked to empower students through world class expertise, like what Dr Carr-Gregg has to offer.

Mr Done said it was important to bring such expertise to regional Queensland for students, so it was not limited to the state’s southeast corner.