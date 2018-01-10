Menu
TOP RANK: USC students highly regarded

A NEW Federal Government report has ranked USC one of the top universities in Australia

The Department of Education and Training this week released results of national Employer Satisfaction Surveys from 2016 and 2017.

 

The results show USC graduates are highly sought after.

USC, which has a campus in Hervey Bay, ranked third of 41 institutions for 'overall satisfaction', which measures the likelihood of employers considering hiring another graduate from the same course and institution.

The University scored an 88.8 per cent approval rating, well above the national average of 84 per cent.

