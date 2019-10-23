TOP RATINGS: Masked Singer hits high notes in M’boro

Superstar Cody Simpson was unveiled as the inaugural winner of the Masked Singer on Monday night.

THE quirky talent show The Masked Singer claimed top spot in Maryborough's ratings on Monday night.

Winning its timeslot with a 26.5 per cent commercial share, the grand finale of the show saw Australian singer-songwriter Cody Simpson, disguised as Robot, revealed and crowned as the series' first champion.

Earlier, Neighbours star Rob Mills, disguised as Wolf, and The Project's Gorgi Coghlan, disguised as Monster, were unmasked as runners-up on the first Australian series of the global TV phenomenon.

Nationally the show attracted 1.43 million viewers, combining metro and regional.

Over the past five weeks, this year's season reached 185,780 viewers in Maryborough.

Each episode delivered surprising performances from the original cast of 12 kooky characters, as audiences played detective with celebrity panellists Lindsay Lohan, Dannii Minogue, Jackie O and Dave Hughes in the quirky guessing game.

The Masked Singer Australia will return to the WIN Network next year.