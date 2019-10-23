Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Superstar Cody Simpson was unveiled as the inaugural winner of the Masked Singer on Monday night.
Superstar Cody Simpson was unveiled as the inaugural winner of the Masked Singer on Monday night.
News

TOP RATINGS: Masked Singer hits high notes in M’boro

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE quirky talent show The Masked Singer claimed top spot in Maryborough's ratings on Monday night.

Winning its timeslot with a 26.5 per cent commercial share, the grand finale of the show saw Australian singer-songwriter Cody Simpson, disguised as Robot, revealed and crowned as the series' first champion.

Earlier, Neighbours star Rob Mills, disguised as Wolf, and The Project's Gorgi Coghlan, disguised as Monster, were unmasked as runners-up on the first Australian series of the global TV phenomenon.

Nationally the show attracted 1.43 million viewers, combining metro and regional.

Over the past five weeks, this year's season reached 185,780 viewers in Maryborough.

Each episode delivered surprising performances from the original cast of 12 kooky characters, as audiences played detective with celebrity panellists Lindsay Lohan, Dannii Minogue, Jackie O and Dave Hughes in the quirky guessing game.

The Masked Singer Australia will return to the WIN Network next year.

More Stories

Show More
entertainment fraser coast masked singer news ratings
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Esplanade Master Plan to build on community report

    premium_icon Esplanade Master Plan to build on community report

    News A community panel’s recommendations will be used to guide the development of a new master plan for the Hervey Bay Esplanade area

    • 23rd Oct 2019 2:11 PM
    UPDATE: Two fires now burning on Fraser Coast

    UPDATE: Two fires now burning on Fraser Coast

    News There will be reduced visibility and air quality

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Today's council meeting in Maryborough

    premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Today's council meeting in Maryborough

    News Rolling coverage from the Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting

    Thief dumps stolen car at bowling club

    premium_icon Thief dumps stolen car at bowling club

    News Woman steals car and threatens to run its owner over