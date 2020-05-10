Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CELEBRATING MUMS: The Chronicle this week caught up with one of the Fraser Coast's newest mums, Rachael Ironside who, together with her husband Matt, recently welcomed baby Joy.
CELEBRATING MUMS: The Chronicle this week caught up with one of the Fraser Coast's newest mums, Rachael Ironside who, together with her husband Matt, recently welcomed baby Joy. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now
News

TOP READS: We're for celebrating Fraser Coast mums

Jessica Grewal
by
10th May 2020 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Happy Mother's Day readers 

For decades, one of the greatest privileges for reporters and photographers in this newsroom has been to walk into  maternity wards and meet with mums and the newest members of our community in those precious first hours and days. 

While COVID-19 restrictions have impacted the way we bring you baby news, we were lucky this week to meet with two new mums in a different setting. You can read their stories and check out adorable photos here

Ordinarily, our chief photographer Alistair Brightman would have been up at first light getting ready to cover the Mother's Day Classic this weekend. 

More than 40 locals still joined in on the virtual fun. 

For those missing the rush of the pink crowd however, we've compiled a massive gallery of photos taken at the event over several years. 

Photos
View Gallery

We're also happy to share a sample of some of the stories celebrating extraordinary Fraser Coast mums over the past 12 months. 

1. 'Ultimate performance': Bay mum speechless after AGT win 

2. MEDICINE WOMEN: Running Coast hospitals and raising families 

3. TRIBUTE: Much-loved Fraser Coast doctor mourned

4. Roller queen ready to take on world in Spain 

5. New Aussie tops lessons on culture, motherhood and nursing 

Subscribers who are ready to rest after a day of family and food can also check out our online puzzles here

We'd like to thank all the mums who have let us into their lives and our readers for continuing to support local journalism. 

Jessica Grewal 

Editor 

More Stories

from the editor's desk mother's day 2020
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $73k makeover for popular Coast playground

        premium_icon $73k makeover for popular Coast playground

        News A Craignish park will undergo a $73,000 makeover with several improvements

        GOOD NEWS: No COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

        GOOD NEWS: No COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

        Health No active cases but no excuse for complacency

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

        premium_icon Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

        News The men was stopped by police in Maryborough