TOP READS: We're for celebrating Fraser Coast mums

CELEBRATING MUMS: The Chronicle this week caught up with one of the Fraser Coast's newest mums, Rachael Ironside who, together with her husband Matt, recently welcomed baby Joy.

Happy Mother's Day readers

For decades, one of the greatest privileges for reporters and photographers in this newsroom has been to walk into maternity wards and meet with mums and the newest members of our community in those precious first hours and days.

While COVID-19 restrictions have impacted the way we bring you baby news, we were lucky this week to meet with two new mums in a different setting. You can read their stories and check out adorable photos here:

Ordinarily, our chief photographer Alistair Brightman would have been up at first light getting ready to cover the Mother's Day Classic this weekend.

More than 40 locals still joined in on the virtual fun.

For those missing the rush of the pink crowd however, we've compiled a massive gallery of photos taken at the event over several years.

We're also happy to share a sample of some of the stories celebrating extraordinary Fraser Coast mums over the past 12 months.

1. 'Ultimate performance': Bay mum speechless after AGT win

2. MEDICINE WOMEN: Running Coast hospitals and raising families

3. TRIBUTE: Much-loved Fraser Coast doctor mourned

4. Roller queen ready to take on world in Spain

5. New Aussie tops lessons on culture, motherhood and nursing

Subscribers who are ready to rest after a day of family and food can also check out our online puzzles here.

We'd like to thank all the mums who have let us into their lives and our readers for continuing to support local journalism.

Jessica Grewal

Editor