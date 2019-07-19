Menu
PRIME PROPERTY: 11 Errol St, Maryborough sold for more than $560,000 to top the Fraser Coast market last week.
TOP SALES: Home on Mary River bests Coast property market

Jessica Lamb
by
19th Jul 2019 9:19 PM
A MARYBOROUGH double-storey home on the banks of the Mary River became the highest recorded price for Fraser Coast real estate last week.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 11 Errol St spent 99 days on the market listed at "mid to high $500,000 considered" before selling for $563,000.

 

11 Errol St, Maryborough
The 2946sqm block property has a private jetty on the river front, two double lock-up garages, a swimming pool as well as solar system and solar hot water.

The home last sold in August 2010 for $600,000 and the land was valued in June last year for $215,000.

 

11 Errol St, Maryborough
The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $310,000, which gave one home owner the title to 16 Ripley Av in Pialba.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 50 Petrel Av in River Heads that sold for $70,000.

The highest number of houses currently on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket, which has remained constant for the past fortnight with 539 houses and 42 units.

Meanwhile, 23 houses and three units are listed for more than $1 million.

Top 10 reported properties on the Fraser Coast this week:

1. 11 Errol St, Maryborough $563,000

2. 4 Jasmine Ct, Dundowran Beach $476,500

3. 1 Coastbay Cl, Point Vernon $450,000

4. 148 Truro St, Urangan $425,000

5. 4 Fishburn Wy, Eli Waters $402,000

6. 23 Beacon Rd, Booral $330,000

7. 55/230 Pulgul St, Urangan $320,000

8. 1/7 Hervey St, Scarness $312,500

9. 10 Ripley Ave, Pialba $310,000

10. 16 Ripley Av, Pialba $310,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

