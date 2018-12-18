TOP SCORE: How two OP1 students have made school history

TOP SCORE: St James Lutheran College OP1 students Damica Laurie and Jude Foster are the first students to achieve the high mark in the school's history.

THE moment she saw the OP1 rank flicker on her phone, Damica Laurie lost her thinking for a moment.

Her score has opened a pathway for the 17-year-old St James Lutheran College graduate to study advanced science at the University of Queensland, one of her lifelong passions.

Along with Year 12 Dux Jude Foster, Damica is one of the first OP1 students in the school's history.

40 per cent of the class of 2018 received an OP1-5 while 70 per cent received an OP1-10.

Damica, who was the college's Caltex Best All Rounder Award recipient for this year, said it was an anxious wait in the wee hours of Saturday morning to see her results.

"My parents went to sleep and told me to wake them up when I had my results,” Damica said.

"I had my phone logged on and then right there, OP1.

"It was a crazy feeling, I was speechless.”

Damica told the Chronicle she chose science as she always felt a connection to the subject.

"Whenever I talk about science I just light up, people say so,” she said.

"All that discovering gets me excited.”

For Jude, who aims to pursue a double degree in maths and computer science, seeing the results stream in was a "surreal” feeling.

"It was definitely more of a surprise than I think some people got, but it was a pleasant one,” he said.

"I couldn't have done it without the teachers and my friends pushing me along.

"I think (maths) is a great way to express myself and my creativity

"A lot of people writing books and writing scripts is how they express themselves but I really like to write equations and figure out complex problems to really show my way of putting my knowledge into the world.”

St James' deputy principal Kelly Stirling said she was incredibly proud of the efforts of the students in achieving their scores.

"Generally speaking this has been the most productive and successful year of Year 12 students the school has had,” Ms Stirling said.

"With our Year 11's coming through they will definitely learn fro mthe academic rigour of our graduates.”

She said the results were a credit to the school staff and their teaching over the year.