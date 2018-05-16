Top side in AFL Wide Bay ladder to play a top rival

IT'S predicted to be a battle of the midfielders when the top two teams in the AFL Wide Bay ladder clash on Saturday.

Urangan club Bay Power, which is currently leading the chart, will travel to Bundaberg to verse Across the Waves.

Bay Powers captain Josh Wheeler, who sees ATW as one of their biggest rivals, said the rematch has been a long-time coming after letting the score slip away in the final minutes last time they faced off on the field.

"We're ready to give it a red hot crack,” Wheeler said.

"This time we are going to be playing smarter and controlling the game.

"They've got a really good midfielder, but I reckon we've got the best one in the comp.”

The midfielder Wheeler is referring to is young gun Marcus Dyson, one of the youngest in the Bay Power squad at the age of 19.

"If we can collectively perform on the day, we can take anyone,” Dyson said.

"ATW are always pretty sharp, they have good ball movements.”

Dyson put his strong performance this season down to a lack of injuries and an unmatched "hunger to win”.

"This is one of the first seasons I've made it this far feeling super fresh,” he said.

"Fitness is a big thing for me... if we're going to go all the way, I need to step that up.”

Bay Powers coach Michael Gay said Wheeler and Dyson were "instrumental” in the team's match-up.

He said this far into the season, the team members have developed a "pretty rigid gameplan” with players confident in their roles.

Bay Power will take on Across The Waves on Saturday, May 19 at Frank Coulthard Oval at 4pm.