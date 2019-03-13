Top string ensemble at Brolga

Offenbach Strings will be performing this Sunday at Jimbour House. Photo: Contributed / Dalby Herald

Offenbach Strings will be performing this Sunday at Jimbour House. Photo: Contributed / Dalby Herald Contributed/ Dalby Herald

MUSICAL favourites from three centuries will feature in the Maryborough Arts Council's first concert of 2019 at the Brolga Theatre.

An elegant selection of chamber music by Vivaldi, Bach and Haydn, together with modern pop classics by Lennon and McCartney, Andrew Lloyd Webber and John Denver will demonstrate the versatility of the string quartet and is guaranteed to delight the audience.

Maryborough Regional Arts Council has engaged the Sunshine Coast based Offenbach Strings Ensemble, with vocalist Sarah Tweed, to perform this sparkling program at the theatre by the river.

The ensemble was established in 1992 by violinist, mentor and maestro Alex Pattri.

The Offenbach Strings will perform at the Brolga on Tuesday, March 26 from 7pm.

Tickets are $30, Friends $27, MRAC $25 and students to Grade 12 $15.

For more information visit ourfrasercoast.com.au, 5 Walker St, Maryborough or phone 4122 6060.