Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offenbach Strings will be performing this Sunday at Jimbour House. Photo: Contributed / Dalby Herald
Offenbach Strings will be performing this Sunday at Jimbour House. Photo: Contributed / Dalby Herald Contributed/ Dalby Herald
Whats On

Top string ensemble at Brolga

13th Mar 2019 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MUSICAL favourites from three centuries will feature in the Maryborough Arts Council's first concert of 2019 at the Brolga Theatre.

An elegant selection of chamber music by Vivaldi, Bach and Haydn, together with modern pop classics by Lennon and McCartney, Andrew Lloyd Webber and John Denver will demonstrate the versatility of the string quartet and is guaranteed to delight the audience.

Maryborough Regional Arts Council has engaged the Sunshine Coast based Offenbach Strings Ensemble, with vocalist Sarah Tweed, to perform this sparkling program at the theatre by the river.

The ensemble was established in 1992 by violinist, mentor and maestro Alex Pattri.

 

The Offenbach Strings will perform at the Brolga on Tuesday, March 26 from 7pm.

Tickets are $30, Friends $27, MRAC $25 and students to Grade 12 $15.

For more information visit ourfrasercoast.com.au, 5 Walker St, Maryborough or phone 4122 6060.

More Stories

brolga theatre and convention centre chamber music fcenter fcevent fcmaryborough fcwhats
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATED: Woman airlifted after Tuan Forest roll over

    premium_icon UPDATED: Woman airlifted after Tuan Forest roll over

    News A woman in her 60s is being airlifted to hospital after a single vehicle roll over in Tuan Forest

    • 13th Mar 2019 1:43 PM
    RIVER WRECK REPO: Sunken Coast ships face seizure

    premium_icon RIVER WRECK REPO: Sunken Coast ships face seizure

    News At least six lie in waters between Maryborough and Burrum Heads

    'PubFest is dead': New event to rise out of ashes

    premium_icon 'PubFest is dead': New event to rise out of ashes

    News 'PubFest was basically dead this year, it wasn't going to happen.'