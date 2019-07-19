TOP THINGS TO DO: Four major events this weekend
THERE'S plenty of fun to be had across the Fraser Coast this weekend, with four major events, including FraserPop Pop Culture Festival, the Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival
Howard Coalfest
WITH a world's best chainsaw carver as a special guest, this year's annual Howard CoalFest is back better and bigger than ever.
On Saturday from 8.30am, Bellert Park on William St in Howard will come alive with live music, displays, vintage cars and food stalls.
Committee member Nyree Binney said Gold Coast chainsaw carver Matt Bird would spend all day carving blocks of donated wood to be raffled at the end of the day.
"There will also be market stalls, camel rides, horse demonstrations and face painting," she said.
After a Welcome to Country at 8.30am, the street parade will begin at 9.30am walking into Bellert Park.
SATURDAY
Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival
WHAT: Mobile chefs will travel from across Australia for the first Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival. It will be a family friendly picnic event with great food, sweet treats, markets, live music and much more. There will also be rides and a jumping castle.
WHEN: The event will kick off at noon and continue until 9pm.
WHERE: Hervey Bay Golf Driving Range
COST: Free entry, parking will cost a gold coin donation.
Rubber Jellyfish screening
WHAT: Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare and Pacific Whale Foundation is hosting a screening of the documentary Rubber Jellyfish, exploring the effects of helium balloons on the environment, wildlife, and human beings. The night includes guest speakers from Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare and Pacific Whale Foundation, watching the incredible Rubber Jellyfish documentary, and a question and answer session with documentary director Carly Wilson and USC marine ecologist Dr Kathy Townsend.
WHEN: From 5pm
WHERE: USC Fraser Coast campus
COST: $20
Tiaro Field Day
WHAT: Tiaro's Field Day offers visitors a genuine rural experience and country hospitality. It is also a day of learning, with a range of experts on hand delivering presentations, demonstrations and answering questions on topics such as soil, plant and animal health, to name a few. The day will be a plethora of demonstrations, displays, tastings and competitions promoting local agriculture.
Celebrity chef Matt Golinski will demonstrate how to cook with local seasonal produce.
WHEN: Saturday, 9am to 3pm
WHERE: Tiaro Recreation Grounds
COST: Entry is $5 for adults, children are free
Hervey Bay Wacky Races Remote Control Grand Prix
WHAT: Take part in Hervey Bay's very Wacky Races Remote Control Grand Prix. There are 32 places available and prize money of $700 is on offer.
WHEN: 4pm to 7pm
WHERE: Hervey Bay Hotel, Watson St
COST: Entry will cost $50 for adult drivers, $10 for children and $10 for spectators, which includes one drink.
Draw the Shades
WHAT: The event will celebrate art of any subject that includes the beauty of tonal work. Tone is a quality of colour and the tone of a piece of art can do a number of things, from setting the mood to adding emphasis.
WHEN: 6.30pm to 9pm
WHERE: Fraser Coast Art Gallery and Academy, 9/17 Luizzi St
COST: Free
BOTH DAYS
FraserPop Pop Culture Festival
WHAT: A fun-filled family event is set to entertain the crowds at Maryborough State High School on the weekend featuring a wide array of activities, including cosplay, jumping castles, awesome replicas, props and displays, quidditch, laser tag and much more.
WHEN: Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm and Sunday from 10am to 3.30pm.
WHERE: Maryborough State High School.
COST: Entry is free