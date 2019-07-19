TOP THINGS TO DO: Four major events this weekend

THERE'S plenty of fun to be had across the Fraser Coast this weekend, with four major events, including FraserPop Pop Culture Festival, the Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival

Howard Coalfest

WITH a world's best chainsaw carver as a special guest, this year's annual Howard CoalFest is back better and bigger than ever.



On Saturday from 8.30am, Bellert Park on William St in Howard will come alive with live music, displays, vintage cars and food stalls.



Committee member Nyree Binney said Gold Coast chainsaw carver Matt Bird would spend all day carving blocks of donated wood to be raffled at the end of the day.



"There will also be market stalls, camel rides, horse demonstrations and face painting," she said.



After a Welcome to Country at 8.30am, the street parade will begin at 9.30am walking into Bellert Park.

SATURDAY