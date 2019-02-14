Top things to do for Valentine's Day on the Fraser Coast

Places to go on Valentine's Day.

CUPID is on the loose, roses are in bloom and love is in the air.

It's Valentine's Day again and venues across the region are getting ready to host events for the region's loved-up couples.

From the quirky to the romantic, here are the top events being held across the region.

1. Drag Queen Bingo, Urangan's Kondari Hotel

Valetine's Day will be served up with a lot of fun and humour at Hervey Bay's Kondari Hotel on Thursday night.

Melony's Drag Queen Bingo will keep couples entertained, along with a two-course dinner and a show.

Dinner will start from 6pm and bingo begins at 7.30pm.

The cost will be $50 for dinner and the show and three bingo books can be purchased for $5 for six for $10.

To find out more, call the Kondari on 4125 5477.

2. A romantic three-course meal at 71 Wharf

It's the perfect spot to spend Valentine's Day - in a romantic setting by the Mary River.

71 Wharf is hosting a delicious three-course meal for Valentine's Day, starting from 5.30pm.

There are three options to choose from, plus plenty of cocktails to be enjoyed.

There will be a surprise on the night, with one couple to be chosen to receive their meals for free.

Earlybird bookings between 5.30 and 6pm will also receive a free glass of champagne.

The delicious three-course dinner is $65 per person.

Call 4121 6226 to make a booking.

3. Romantic dinner and music

The Bay Central Tavern will host a romantic Valentine's Day dinner, with live music from Frank Benn to set the mood.

The dinner will cost $78 per couple and bookings are essential.

To find out more, call 4124 4111.

4. Valentine's Day with a view of the sea

The Bayswater Hotel in Hervey Bay will host a delicious dinner, with couples able to choose from king prawn and crab risotto or rib fillet.

The meal will then be finished off with a delicious dessert tasting plate.

A complimentary glass of wine or beer will be served with the meal.

Bookings are essential.

Call 4194 6444 to reserve a table.

5. A delicious dinner for two

The Carriers Arms Hotel will host a delicious three-course meal, with an entry, main and dessert.

A complimentary glass of champagne will be served with every meal.

There will be live music with Sam Maddison.

The cost will be $40 per person.

To make a booking, call 4122 6666.

6. A taste of Italy

Riccardo's Italiano has put together a delicious menu for two for Valentine's Day.

The three-course meal will cost $70 per person and will include a glass of wine on arrival and a rose for your Valentine.

To make a booking call 4124 1666.

7. Dinner with a red rose

Hervey Bay's acclaimed Coast restaurant will serve up a three course meal for Valentine's Day.

The meal will cost $70 per person and will come complete with a red rose.

To make a booking call 4125 5454.

8. The Garden of Love

Spend Valentine's Day in the Garden of Love at The Vinyard in Hervey Bay.

The venue will have a set three course menu for their Sunset Dinner. The meal will cost $75 with matching wines for an additional $40.

For night-time lovers, there will be a four-course meal for $90 and matching wines will cost $50.

To make a booking call 4125 6982.

9. Make their Valentine's Day

Spoil your loved one on Valentine's Day with a three-course meal at Akarra Gardens Cafe Restaurant.

The event starts from 5.30pm in the restaurant's serene, private gardens.

Meals will cost $60 per person and bookings are essential.

Call 4128 8069 to find out more.

10. Share a lover's platter

Sail's Restaurant at McNevins in Maryborough will host a three-course meal.

The meal will include a lover's platter for an entree, with a range of delicacies to try.

Diners will receive a glass of champagne on arrival.

The meal will cost $60 per person.

11. Share a romantic dinner for two

Maryborough's Westside Tavern will host a romantic meal for two in honour of Valentine's Day.

Guests will have a choice between a seafood platter or beef and pork ribs.

There will also be live music at the event plus complimentary chocolate upon arrival.

The cost of the meal is $50.

To book a table, call 4121 0663.

12. A total delight



Enjoy a delicious two-course meal at The Clubhouse for Valentine's Day, with a main and dessert on the menu



Only $100 per couple. Call 4124 1177 to book your spot.

13. Get on board the Love Boat



For just $75 per person, you can get on board Hervey Bay's Boat Club's Love Boat.



That will include live entertainment, a two-course meal, a two-hour cruise and canapes. To find out more call 4128 9643.

