TOP THINGS TO DO: Weekend of fun for families

ALL WEEKEND



Lines in the Sand



WHAT: A series of events will be held across the region aimed at inspiring readers and writers, including author talks, workshops and competitions. The program will include presentations at the University of the Sunshine Coast campus, including a talk by Caylie Jeffery and a keynote speech from Kerry O'Brien. There will be writing workshops, publishing tips and book signings.

WHEN: See the council's website for session times.



WHERE: USC's Fraser Coast campus and Hervey Bay Library.



COST: Free



Hot Chilli Rollers



WHEN: Today, open to public from noon.



WHERE: Maryborough Showgrounds.



DETAILS: The two-day junior roller derby development experience will include training boot camps each morning and two action-packed bouts of an afternoon. There will be a full canteen at the event.



COST: $5 to $20



Hervey Bay Spring Orchid and Garden Spectacular



WHEN: Saturday from 8am to 4pm and Sunday from 8am to 2pm.



WHERE: Xavier Catholic College.



DETAILS: There will be six Orchid Society displays from Gympie, Maryborough, Childers, Bundaberg, Agnes Waters and Hervey Bay, featuring more than 100 orchids each.



There will be 12 vendors selling orchids and other types of plants and gardening goods.



COST: $5 per ticket, including a free Devonshire tea or coffee



Skyline Ferris Wheel



WHAT: Get a bird's eye view of the Bay from the top of the nation's largest transportable ferris wheel.



WHEN: Rides from 10am-9pm (Saturday) and 10am-8pm (Sunday).



WHERE: Pialba Esplanade, near the all-abilities park.



COST: Single admission $10, seniors $8, gondola (six riders) $30. Book at skylineattractions.com.au or at the booth.

