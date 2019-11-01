TOP THINGS TO DO: Eight great events this weekend
SATURDAY
WHAT: The Hervey Bay Swap Meet and Shannons Summer Show and Shine is on today.
The event is the major fundraiser for Hervey Bay State High School.
WHEN: Gates will open at 6am with the event to continue until 1pm.
WHERE: Hervey Bay High State School
COST: $2 for admission
COOPER’S WALK4BRAIN
CANCER
WHAT: The fourth annual Walk4BrainCancer will take place today, raising funds for the fight against the insidious disease. The event is also held in memory of Cooper and others who have lost their fight or are still battling brain cancer.
WHEN: 7.30am to 12pm.
WHERE: Bill Fraser Park, Hervey Bay
COST: Registration costs $30 for adults, $20 for children and $90 for a family of four.
ST MARY’S ANGLICAN CHURCH CENTENARY SERVICE
WHAT: A service will be held to celebrate 100 years of worship at the small church, followed by a dedication plaque, planting of a rose bush, cutting of the cake and a picnic lunch.
WHEN: 10.30am to 3pm.
WHERE: St Mary’s Anglican Church, Brooweena
COST: Free
WETSIDE LIGHT SHOW
WHAT: Take the family along for a picnic and a spectacular fountain light show.
WHEN: 7-7.30pm
WHERE: Wetside Water Park
COST: Free
INEXCESS TRIBUTE SHOW
WHAT: A powerhouse show performing all the hits of the Michael Hutchence era.
WHEN: 8.30-11pm.
WHERE: Bay Central Tavern
COST: Free
MARYBOROUGH SPEEDWAY
WHAT: Spectators will have the opportunity to view 112 vehicles navigate the Maryborough oval in various speedway categories. Action at the meeting will showcase super, production and junior sedans along with street stocks, nostalgia sedans and lightning sprint cars.
WHEN: From 1-4pm
WHERE: Maryborough Speedway
SUNDAY
WIDE BAY DIRT TRACK TITLES
WHAT: Join in the fun at the 50th anniversary of the Wide Bay titles.
Racing will start from 9am.
Nominations for the event are open
WHEN: 6am to 6pm
WHERE: Maryborough Motorcyclist Club, Bruce Highway, Maryborough
COST: Entry is $5
SUNDAY RIVERSIDE
WHAT: Bring along a picnic blanket or chairs and enjoy the food stalls, bar and live music.
WHERE: Grounds of the Brolga Theatre
COST: Free
