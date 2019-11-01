TOP THINGS TO DO: Eight great events this weekend

Maryborough Speedway Round One - Kyle Price comes off the track.

SATURDAY

WHAT: The Hervey Bay Swap Meet and Shannons Summer Show and Shine is on today.

The event is the major fundraiser for Hervey Bay State High School.

WHEN: Gates will open at 6am with the event to continue until 1pm.

WHERE: Hervey Bay High State School

COST: $2 for admission

COOPER’S WALK4BRAIN

CANCER

WHAT: The fourth annual Walk4BrainCancer will take place today, raising funds for the fight against the insidious disease. The event is also held in memory of Cooper and others who have lost their fight or are still battling brain cancer.

WHEN: 7.30am to 12pm.

WHERE: Bill Fraser Park, Hervey Bay

COST: Registration costs $30 for adults, $20 for children and $90 for a family of four.

ST MARY’S ANGLICAN CHURCH CENTENARY SERVICE

WHAT: A service will be held to celebrate 100 years of worship at the small church, followed by a dedication plaque, planting of a rose bush, cutting of the cake and a picnic lunch.

WHEN: 10.30am to 3pm.

WHERE: St Mary’s Anglican Church, Brooweena

COST: Free

WETSIDE LIGHT SHOW

WHAT: Take the family along for a picnic and a spectacular fountain light show.

WHEN: 7-7.30pm

WHERE: Wetside Water Park

COST: Free

INEXCESS TRIBUTE SHOW

WHAT: A powerhouse show performing all the hits of the Michael Hutchence era.

WHEN: 8.30-11pm.

WHERE: Bay Central Tavern

COST: Free

MARYBOROUGH SPEEDWAY

WHAT: Spectators will have the opportunity to view 112 vehicles navigate the Maryborough oval in various speedway categories. Action at the meeting will showcase super, production and junior sedans along with street stocks, nostalgia sedans and lightning sprint cars.

WHEN: From 1-4pm

WHERE: Maryborough Speedway

SUNDAY

WIDE BAY DIRT TRACK TITLES

WHAT: Join in the fun at the 50th anniversary of the Wide Bay titles.

Racing will start from 9am.

Nominations for the event are open

WHEN: 6am to 6pm

WHERE: Maryborough Motorcyclist Club, Bruce Highway, Maryborough

COST: Entry is $5

SUNDAY RIVERSIDE

WHAT: Bring along a picnic blanket or chairs and enjoy the food stalls, bar and live music.

WHERE: Grounds of the Brolga Theatre

COST: Free

