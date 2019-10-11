TOP THINGS TO DO: Family-friendly events throughout weekend

RAISING FUNDS: Maryborough's Relay for Life event at the Maryborough Showgrounds will be held today.

TODAY

Relay for Life

WHAT: About 50 participants will come together at the Maryborough Relay For Life this weekend, to walk for a cancer free future.

Cancer survivors, carers and the wider community will unite for the 2019 Cancer Council Queensland event, forming nine teams, which will keep a baton moving for 9-hours in a relay-style walk or run.

WHEN: The opening ceremony will start from 2pm, with the closing ceremony at 11pm

WHERE: Maryborough Showgrounds

COST: Registration is $40 for adults and $20 for children

Glenwood State School Spring Fair

WHAT: The fair will include a range of activities for adults and kids, including camel rides, lface-painting and much more.

WHEN: 10am to 5pm

WHERE: Glenwood State School

COST: Free entry

WetSide Light Show Spectacular

WHAT: The fountain light show will go ahead on Saturday night, lighting up Hervey Bay's water park.

WHEN: Today from 7pm

WHERE: WetSide Water Park, Pialba

COST: Free

SUNDAY

Granville Kindy Open Day

WHAT: Kids will have plenty of fun, with a jumping castle, farm animals, activities, a bake stall, face-painting, crafts and much more.

WHEN: 10am to 2pm

WHERE: 162 Cambridge St

COST: Free entry

Maryborough Antiques and Collectables Fair

WHAT: Explore an auditorium full of antique, vintage and collectable dealers from around Queensland offering a wide range of items and advice.

WHEN: All day

WHERE: Maryborough City Hall

COST: Free entry

ALL WEEKEND

Waste to Art Exhibition

WHAT: The Waste to Art exhibition and competition aims to challenge the way we look at waste and celebrates reusing and repurposing waste across the region through works of art.

The competition and exhibition gives aspiring and professional artists the chance to explore and share their waste reduction message.

WHEN: 10am to 4pm

WHERE: Gatakers Artspace, Maryborough

COST: Free

Dracula

WHAT: Enjoy some blood-curdling entertainment as Professor Van Helsing and his brave comrades must hunt down and destroy the evil Count Dracula.

WHEN: Saturday from 7.30pm and Sunday's matinee show from 2pm

WHERE: Z-PAC Theatre

COST: Tickets are $27.50 for adults, $22 for concession holders and $16.50 for students