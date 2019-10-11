TOP THINGS TO DO: Family-friendly events throughout weekend
TODAY
Relay for Life
WHAT: About 50 participants will come together at the Maryborough Relay For Life this weekend, to walk for a cancer free future.
Cancer survivors, carers and the wider community will unite for the 2019 Cancer Council Queensland event, forming nine teams, which will keep a baton moving for 9-hours in a relay-style walk or run.
WHEN: The opening ceremony will start from 2pm, with the closing ceremony at 11pm
WHERE: Maryborough Showgrounds
COST: Registration is $40 for adults and $20 for children
Glenwood State School Spring Fair
WHAT: The fair will include a range of activities for adults and kids, including camel rides, lface-painting and much more.
WHEN: 10am to 5pm
WHERE: Glenwood State School
COST: Free entry
WetSide Light Show Spectacular
WHAT: The fountain light show will go ahead on Saturday night, lighting up Hervey Bay's water park.
WHEN: Today from 7pm
WHERE: WetSide Water Park, Pialba
COST: Free
SUNDAY
Granville Kindy Open Day
WHAT: Kids will have plenty of fun, with a jumping castle, farm animals, activities, a bake stall, face-painting, crafts and much more.
WHEN: 10am to 2pm
WHERE: 162 Cambridge St
COST: Free entry
Maryborough Antiques and Collectables Fair
WHAT: Explore an auditorium full of antique, vintage and collectable dealers from around Queensland offering a wide range of items and advice.
WHEN: All day
WHERE: Maryborough City Hall
COST: Free entry
ALL WEEKEND
Waste to Art Exhibition
WHAT: The Waste to Art exhibition and competition aims to challenge the way we look at waste and celebrates reusing and repurposing waste across the region through works of art.
The competition and exhibition gives aspiring and professional artists the chance to explore and share their waste reduction message.
WHEN: 10am to 4pm
WHERE: Gatakers Artspace, Maryborough
COST: Free
Dracula
WHAT: Enjoy some blood-curdling entertainment as Professor Van Helsing and his brave comrades must hunt down and destroy the evil Count Dracula.
WHEN: Saturday from 7.30pm and Sunday's matinee show from 2pm
WHERE: Z-PAC Theatre
COST: Tickets are $27.50 for adults, $22 for concession holders and $16.50 for students