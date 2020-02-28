Top things to do on the Coast this weekend

WHAT’S ON: The Core Cup is back for 2020 and will be held across Saturday and Sunday.

SATURDAY

Eureka, Cool Country, Wide Bay & Yandina ACMA Combined Clubs Concert

When: Doors open at 9.30am for a 10am start

Where: Senior Citizens Hall 333 Alice St, Maryborough

What: A fundraiser concert with proceeds going to Rural Aid and victims of Queensland fires. Donations gratefully accepted.

Cost: $5 Entry

Art classes for beginners

When: 11.30am – 1.30pm

Where: Fraser Coast Art Gallery and Academy, 9/17 Luizzi St Hervey Bay

What: This beginners’ class in drawing and painting is a fun, exploratory session in creating with multiple media types. The first session is free with resources provided.

Cost: First session is free, future classes $20.

Where All Roads Lead art exhibition

When: 10am – 4pm

Where: Gatakers Artspace Maryborough

What: Visit Gatakers Artspace to experience the newly opened Where All Roads Lead art exhibition by Stefano Guseli. The exhibition is about art and its rough and tumble journey in a turbulent world.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Clean Up Australia Day

When: 7am to 10am

Where: Clean up events are held being held at Fishermans Park in Urangan, Brendan Hansen Park in Granville and Brennan Park in Dundowran.

What: Clean Up Australia works nationally to empower communities, businesses, schools and youth groups to remove rubbish from our environment. Come help make Australia beautiful.

Cost: Free

Sunday Riverside – Anita Ree Band with Steve Sparrow

When: 3pm – 6pm

Where: Brolga Lawn, Brolga Theatre, Maryborough

What: Sunday Riverside returns for March with Anita Ree Band and Steve Sparrow. Grab your picnic rug and chairs and head on down for an afternoon of great local, live music in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

Cost: Free

BOTH DAYS

Diverse Four – Group art exhibition

When: Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm

Where: Gatakers Artspace, Maryborough

What: A group art exhibit by Hilary Latta, Claire Dexter, Fionie Williams and Sandra Boles.

These four women use the mediums of acrylics, glass, fabric and film to encourage a realisation that the beauty of art can be apart of every moment of our lives.

Cost: Free

Core Cup 2020

When: Saturday Games commence 8am – 9.20pm, Sunday Matches start 8am, presentation at 12.15pm.

Where: Maryborough and District Hockey Association Grounds, Woodstock St Maryborough

What: Come on down to the MDHA for a weekend of exciting Hockey featuring 24 teams over four pools. There will be a barbecue, music and various raffles.

Cost: Free