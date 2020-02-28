Top things to do on the Coast this weekend
SATURDAY
Eureka, Cool Country, Wide Bay & Yandina ACMA Combined Clubs Concert
When: Doors open at 9.30am for a 10am start
Where: Senior Citizens Hall 333 Alice St, Maryborough
What: A fundraiser concert with proceeds going to Rural Aid and victims of Queensland fires. Donations gratefully accepted.
Cost: $5 Entry
Art classes for beginners
When: 11.30am – 1.30pm
Where: Fraser Coast Art Gallery and Academy, 9/17 Luizzi St Hervey Bay
What: This beginners’ class in drawing and painting is a fun, exploratory session in creating with multiple media types. The first session is free with resources provided.
Cost: First session is free, future classes $20.
Where All Roads Lead art exhibition
When: 10am – 4pm
Where: Gatakers Artspace Maryborough
What: Visit Gatakers Artspace to experience the newly opened Where All Roads Lead art exhibition by Stefano Guseli. The exhibition is about art and its rough and tumble journey in a turbulent world.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Clean Up Australia Day
When: 7am to 10am
Where: Clean up events are held being held at Fishermans Park in Urangan, Brendan Hansen Park in Granville and Brennan Park in Dundowran.
What: Clean Up Australia works nationally to empower communities, businesses, schools and youth groups to remove rubbish from our environment. Come help make Australia beautiful.
Cost: Free
Sunday Riverside – Anita Ree Band with Steve Sparrow
When: 3pm – 6pm
Where: Brolga Lawn, Brolga Theatre, Maryborough
What: Sunday Riverside returns for March with Anita Ree Band and Steve Sparrow. Grab your picnic rug and chairs and head on down for an afternoon of great local, live music in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.
Cost: Free
BOTH DAYS
Diverse Four – Group art exhibition
When: Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm
Where: Gatakers Artspace, Maryborough
What: A group art exhibit by Hilary Latta, Claire Dexter, Fionie Williams and Sandra Boles.
These four women use the mediums of acrylics, glass, fabric and film to encourage a realisation that the beauty of art can be apart of every moment of our lives.
Cost: Free
Core Cup 2020
When: Saturday Games commence 8am – 9.20pm, Sunday Matches start 8am, presentation at 12.15pm.
Where: Maryborough and District Hockey Association Grounds, Woodstock St Maryborough
What: Come on down to the MDHA for a weekend of exciting Hockey featuring 24 teams over four pools. There will be a barbecue, music and various raffles.
Cost: Free