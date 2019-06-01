Top things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Today

RELISH FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL

WHAT: Maryborough's highly anticipated food and wine festival is on again this year, with fresh events, great food, local wine and live music. From the Brews and Blues Cruise to the Bond Store Gin Joint, in addition to a variety of stalls and displays, there will be plenty to see and discover throughout the day.

WHEN: 10am-5pm

WHERE: Mary River Parklands, Wharf St, Maryborough.

COST:

Tickets are $15 for adults or $8 for children over 5.

BOMBSHELLS

WHAT: Bombshells is a fabulous, funny Australian play about six women who are either on the brink of a breakthrough or breakdown.

WHEN: 7.30pm on Saturday, 2pm on Sunday.

WHERE: Z-Pac Theatre

COST:$27.50 for adults, $22 for concessions.

VARIETY CONCERT

WHAT: A variety concert to raise funds for Rural Aid will be held today featuring Phoebe Jay, a Tamworth award winner who lives in Bundaberg and is a strong advocate for Rural Aid. The supporting acts will be Gordon Cullen, Karen Thomsen, Jon Vea Vea, Rod Bryant, the Red G Strings and Fred Troughton.

There will be a lucky door prize, a raffle and morning tea included at the event. All funds will go to Rural Aid.

WHEN: 9am-1pm

WHERE: Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Hall

COST: $10

STORY TIME

WHAT: Story time is a program designed for children under five years and their parents or carers.

Each 45-minute session consists of singing, rhyming, reading and an age-appropriate craft. This is a fun way to encourage language and listening skills, promote attention and curiosity and develop your child's manual ability and creativity.

WHEN: 10.30am

WHERE: Hervey Bay Library and Maryborough Library

COST:

Free, bookings not required.

Tomorrow

SUNDAY RIVERSIDE

WHAT: Head along for a great afternoon of entertainment. The event will feature Salt + Steel, lawn games, licensed car and food stalls.

WHEN: 3pm-6pm

WHERE: Brolga Theatre

COST: Free

COLOUR STAMPEDE

WHAT: The third annual Colour Stampede is set to get under way at Susan River, with children and adults alike to take part in the fun-filled event. Funds raised from the event will go to Forget Me Not and Give Me Five for Kids.

The Colour Stampede is an all-ages, all-fitness levels 2.5km fun run with the bonus of lots of colour, live music and a barbecue lunch.

The event aims to raise $20,000 to get more children home to their families, whether they be in orphanages overseas or in local hospitals.

WHEN: 10am to 2pm

WHERE: Susan River Homestead

COST: $45

ALL ABOUT EVE

WHAT: Gillian Anderson and Lily James star in this new adaptation of the 1950 Bette Davis film, All About Eve. Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been.

But now there's Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve.

The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve ... don't you ...?

Ivo van Hove directs Anderson and James in his new adaptation of All About Eve, a razor-sharp, unsettling exposé of the eternal obsession at the heart of show business.

Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this production from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

This is an NT Live screening from the Noel Coward Theatre in London.

WHEN: Sunday, 2pm and 6.30pm

WHERE: Maryborough's Brolga Theatre

COST:

$25 for adults and $23 for concessions.