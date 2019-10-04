TOP THINGS TO DO: Range of events to enjoy this weekend
ALL WEEKEND
Waste to Art Exhibition
WHAT: The Waste to Art exhibition and competition aims to challenge the way we look at waste and celebrates reusing and repurposing waste across the region through works of art.
The competition and exhibition gives aspiring and professional artists the chance to explore and share their waste reduction message while
WHEN: 10am to 4pm
WHERE: Gatakers Artspace, Maryborough
COST: Free
Skyline Ferris Wheel
WHAT: Get a bird's eye view of the Bay from the top of the nation's largest transportable ferris wheel.
WHEN: Rides from 10am-9pm (Saturday) and 10am-8pm (Sunday).
WHERE: Pialba Esplanade, near the all-abilities park.
COST: Single admission $10, seniors $8, gondola (six riders) $30. Book at skylineattractions.com.au or at the booth.
Oktoberfest
WHEN: 11.30am to 8.30pm
WHERE: Kondari Hotel
DETAILS: The hotel will celebrate Oktoberfest every day until October 13, with lots of German food and great promotions.
COST: Entry is free
SATURDAY
Step UP! For Down syndrome
WHEN: 10am to 2pm
WHERE: Seafront Oval
DETAILS: There will be entertainment for all ages, including a petting zoo, food trucks, face painting and more.
COST: Tickets are $5 and children under 5 can enter for free
WetSide Light Show Spectacular
WHEN: From 7pm
WHERE: WetSide Water Park, Pialba
DETAILS: The fountain light show will go ahead on Saturday night, lighting up Hervey Bay's water park.
COST: Free
Mansong in Concert
WHEN: From 7pm to 9pm
WHERE: Brolga Theatre
DETAILS: Mansong is a community-based not-for-profit group of blokes who love to sing, finding enjoyment in performance and mateship through music.
COST: $22
Drag Queen Bingo
WHEN: Saturday from 6pm
WHERE: Old Sydney Hotel
DETAILS: Melony's Drag Queen Bingo has been running for more than 20 years. This time raising funds for the Maryborough Animal Refuge.
It is full of comedy and crazy prizes
COST: The two-course dinner and show costs $50 with bingo books $5 for half a book or $10 for a full book.
Carpark Craftober Fest
WHEN: 12pm to 8pm
WHERE: Torquay Hotel
DETAILS: There will be live entertainment, food stall and more.
COST: Free entry
SUNDAY
Sunday Riverside
WHEN: 3pm to 6pm
WHERE: At the back of the Brolga Theatre
DETAILS: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river and relish the free live music with Scott Cook, lawn games, licensed bar and food stalls.
COST: Free
Karaoke at Z-PAC Theatre
WHEN: 6pm-10pm
WHERE: Z-PAC Theatre, Zephyr St
DETAILS: Enjoy the spotlight at Z-PAC Theatre as you sing and dance the night away.
COST: Free