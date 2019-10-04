TOP THINGS TO DO: Range of events to enjoy this weekend

ALL WEEKEND

Waste to Art Exhibition

WHAT: The Waste to Art exhibition and competition aims to challenge the way we look at waste and celebrates reusing and repurposing waste across the region through works of art.

The competition and exhibition gives aspiring and professional artists the chance to explore and share their waste reduction message while

WHEN: 10am to 4pm

WHERE: Gatakers Artspace, Maryborough

COST: Free

Skyline Ferris Wheel

WHAT: Get a bird's eye view of the Bay from the top of the nation's largest transportable ferris wheel.

WHEN: Rides from 10am-9pm (Saturday) and 10am-8pm (Sunday).

WHERE: Pialba Esplanade, near the all-abilities park.

COST: Single admission $10, seniors $8, gondola (six riders) $30. Book at skylineattractions.com.au or at the booth.

Oktoberfest

WHEN: 11.30am to 8.30pm

WHERE: Kondari Hotel

DETAILS: The hotel will celebrate Oktoberfest every day until October 13, with lots of German food and great promotions.

COST: Entry is free

SATURDAY

Step UP! For Down syndrome

WHEN: 10am to 2pm

WHERE: Seafront Oval

DETAILS: There will be entertainment for all ages, including a petting zoo, food trucks, face painting and more.

COST: Tickets are $5 and children under 5 can enter for free

WetSide Light Show Spectacular

WHEN: From 7pm

WHERE: WetSide Water Park, Pialba

DETAILS: The fountain light show will go ahead on Saturday night, lighting up Hervey Bay's water park.

COST: Free

Mansong in Concert

WHEN: From 7pm to 9pm

WHERE: Brolga Theatre

DETAILS: Mansong is a community-based not-for-profit group of blokes who love to sing, finding enjoyment in performance and mateship through music.

COST: $22

Drag Queen Bingo

WHEN: Saturday from 6pm

WHERE: Old Sydney Hotel

DETAILS: Melony's Drag Queen Bingo has been running for more than 20 years. This time raising funds for the Maryborough Animal Refuge.

It is full of comedy and crazy prizes

COST: The two-course dinner and show costs $50 with bingo books $5 for half a book or $10 for a full book.

Carpark Craftober Fest

WHEN: 12pm to 8pm

WHERE: Torquay Hotel

DETAILS: There will be live entertainment, food stall and more.

COST: Free entry

SUNDAY

Sunday Riverside

WHEN: 3pm to 6pm

WHERE: At the back of the Brolga Theatre

DETAILS: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river and relish the free live music with Scott Cook, lawn games, licensed bar and food stalls.

COST: Free

Karaoke at Z-PAC Theatre

WHEN: 6pm-10pm

WHERE: Z-PAC Theatre, Zephyr St

DETAILS: Enjoy the spotlight at Z-PAC Theatre as you sing and dance the night away.

COST: Free