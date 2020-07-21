TOP TIPS: New way for seniors to stay healthy

Going out to the gym might be a bit more challenging these days, but that isn't stopping the residents at Bolton Clarke's Baycrest retirement village in Hervey Bay from staying healthy and active.

THEY might be retired, but that hasn't stopped Baycrest's residents from wanting to stay fit and healthy.

Over the next five weeks, the retirees will be participating in Bolton Clarke's Be Healthy and Active program online - and non residents can also join in.

Baycrest Retirement Village Manager Sally Zentveld said she was pleased to be able to offer Baycrest residents and Hervey Bay seniors support for staying healthy during the pandemic.

"I'm very excited to be running the online sessions for our residents in small groups over the coming weeks," she said.

"It's always important to support our health and wellbeing, but especially important right now. "I'm also very pleased that other Hervey Bay seniors will be able to take part and benefit from the program from the comfort of their own homes."

Created and run by heath, aged care and retirement living provider Bolton Clarke, the program delivers healthy ageing community information sessions, supporting seniors to stay independent at home for longer.

The sessions are now offered online to support healthy living during the age of social distancing.

The Be Healthy and Active online program includes a newly launched series of free online information videos to support seniors as they move out of isolation and adjust to a new normal.

The five-part video series introduces topics including healthy eating and nutrition, exercise and falls prevention, wellbeing, mindfulness, and managing sleep and fatigue.

Be Healthy and Active Program Manager Kerry Rendell said more than 700 in-person sessions have been delivered to 20,000 participants across Australia in groups including Probus Clubs, U3A, Senior Citizens Clubs, Men's Sheds, VIEW clubs and Red Cross as well as in retirement villages, local libraries, community centres and bowls clubs.

Now, the information can be accessed anywhere through the videos and online live sessions.

"With government restrictions placing the Be Healthy and Active program on hold we saw a need to support the health and mental wellbeing of older Australians by providing practical solutions in the form of short videos and accompanying resources," she said.

"The added benefit of having them online is the potential to support more seniors across the country."

To find out more, click here.