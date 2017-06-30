Top tips: road safety session at Stockland Hervey Bay

The fatal five - distraction and inattention, speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving while fatigued, will be the major focus at an information session at Stockland on Friday.

ROAD safety during the school holidays will be the main focus of an information session at Stockland Hervey Bay on Friday.

The crime prevention team will be holding a session outside Coles between 10am-1pm in a bid to inform the public about their duties on the roads during the busy holiday period.

Acting District Crime Prevention Officer Leigh Nancarrow said the fatal five - distraction and inattention, speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving while fatigued, would be the major focus.

There will be tips and handouts and it will also give the public an opportunity to ask questions and voice any concerns with road rules.

Ms Nancarrow has shared her tips for driving long distances these school holidays.

1. Ensure you have a road worth on your vehicle to ensure safety;

2. Have a good nights sleep before you head off on a long trip;

3. Take a break every couple of hours to combat fatigue, even if it's for a few minutes;

4. Put your mobile phone in the boot or glove box to eliminate any distractions.

"Taking your eyes off the road for a split second is all it takes to cause a crash," Ms Nancarrow.

"When you leave for your trip be mindful of roadworks and plan to leave earlier."

Ms Nancarrow said they would also be discussing bike safety with children.