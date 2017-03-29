Top tips to get prepared for potential heavy falls and wind

EMERGENCY crews need residents to have their yards ready for potential significant falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

The Regional Operations Centre Coordinator for the North Coast Region, Craig Lovell, said while swift water rescue crews were on standby for potential heavy falls up until Friday, the more prepared people are, the less reliant they are on emergency services.

"We can't put people in every possible location that may get isolated which is where the community comes into place - people take the necessary precautions," Mr Lovell said.

"People need to be mindfull of their own situations," he said.

Mr Lovell said his best advice for keeping safe during the storm season was the following:

1. Keep an eye on the Bureau of Meteorology website for the most up-to-date warnings and advice.

2. Ensure your yard is free from lose objects that may move during potentially damaging winds.

3. Have an alternate means of getting home if cut off by flood waters.

4. Avoid playing in flooded drains, yards or creeks - you never know what dangers lie beneath the water.

5. If it's flooded forget it.

6. If you need assistance for flooding or storm damage call 132 500

7. Call 000 if there is a life threatening emergency.

8. Monitor the local media for up-to-date weather advice.