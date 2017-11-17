TOP TIPS: What you need to know for schoolies

SATURDAY marks the beginning of a week many year 12 students have looked forward to their entire schooling life - Schoolies.
It's a time for students to celebrate the completion of 12 years of assignments, exams, study and stress.
That is, unless they plan to undertake further study.
Unfortunately, to some, Schoolies has a bad reputation.
It's understood to be a week where some teens take drugs and drink despite being under the legal drinking age.
AMA Queensland Vice-President and drug addiction specialist Dr Jim Finn said young people faced a "slippery slope" at Schoolies.
"There may be an expectation that they will partake (in drinking) and that is very dangerous for people who are not used to the effects of alcohol," he said.
"Recreational drugs are also a very real concern.
"Quite often the substance young people take is not even the drug they think they have consumed."
As exciting as the week may be and despite wanting to make it memorable, it's important not to make it memorable for the wrong reasons.
Here are some important tips to remember if you're a school leaver ready to celebrate:
- Make sure you stay with your friends at all times. Especially when one wants to go home. Don't abandon anyone.
- Never leave drinks alone and never accept drinks from others.
- Stock up the pantry on day one. There's nothing worse than running out of money and not being able to buy food.
- If you don't know someone, don't disappear with them by yourself.
- Be aware of who you invite into your room.
- Make sure your friends know where you are and who you are with at all times.
- Stay hydrated and make sure you eat proper food.
- Have fun!