TOP TIPS: What you need to know for schoolies

JUMPING FOR JOY: Luke Borghardt, Kelsey Scott, India Lade, Hayley Galea and Toby Ladynski headed off to Schoolies in Airlie Beach, a popular place for school leavers.

JUMPING FOR JOY: Luke Borghardt, Kelsey Scott, India Lade, Hayley Galea and Toby Ladynski headed off to Schoolies in Airlie Beach, a popular place for school leavers. Inge Hansen

SATURDAY marks the beginning of a week many year 12 students have looked forward to their entire schooling life - Schoolies.

It's a time for students to celebrate the completion of 12 years of assignments, exams, study and stress.

That is, unless they plan to undertake further study.

Unfortunately, to some, Schoolies has a bad reputation.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY STORIES AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

It's understood to be a week where some teens take drugs and drink despite being under the legal drinking age.

AMA Queensland Vice-President and drug addiction specialist Dr Jim Finn said young people faced a "slippery slope" at Schoolies.

"There may be an expectation that they will partake (in drinking) and that is very dangerous for people who are not used to the effects of alcohol," he said.

School-leavers party at Surfers Paradise on the opening weekend of schoolies celebrations. Contributed

"Recreational drugs are also a very real concern.

"Quite often the substance young people take is not even the drug they think they have consumed."

STORY: 'Schoolies' drug kit demo gives teens a real-world warning

As exciting as the week may be and despite wanting to make it memorable, it's important not to make it memorable for the wrong reasons.

Here are some important tips to remember if you're a school leaver ready to celebrate: