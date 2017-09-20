Top travel spots: Terror scares don't stop Coast jet-setters

RECENT terror scares haven't stopped Fraser Coast travellers jet setting across the globe.

Europe, Canada, domestic travel and cruising are the most popular travel trends at the moment.

San Gimignano Medieval Village,Tuscany, Italy, Europe LeeYiuTung

Flight Centre Hervey Bay's assistant team leader Stacey Taplin said terrorism scares hadn't created any fear for travellers of late.

"Regardless, we will always encourage customers to consult the Australian Government's Smart Traveller website to keep up to date with current information as it is readily available, and we also always recommend registering your trip with the website," she said.

"For peace of mind, when you book with Flight Centre you have our dedicated 24/7 team that customers can contact at any time on their trip should they need any assistance."

Ms Taplin said Fraser Coast travellers were enjoying the northern hemisphere's summer.

"Whether it be to explore the Canadian Rockies, all that the USA has to offer or submersing themselves in a bit of European culture," she said.

"I also have a number of clients who are embracing all that the South Pacific and Australia shores have to offer via ocean cruising.

"It's an easy and affordable holiday that allows for those travellers looking to spend a holiday a little closer to home."

Exploring Australia is also high on the list for locals.

"Many of my clients love planning a getaway interstate, whether it's to see family or purely to explore another state and its many offerings," she said.

