TOP TUNA HOOKED: Angler's surprise at Urangan catch

TOP TUNA CAUGHT: Hervey Bay angler Martin Willcocks with the longtail tune he caught off the Urangan Pier on Friday. The fish weighed about 18kg.

TOP TUNA CAUGHT: Hervey Bay angler Martin Willcocks with the longtail tune he caught off the Urangan Pier on Friday. The fish weighed about 18kg. Contributed

WHEN he felt the blowback from his fishing rod, Martin Willcocks knew he'd hooked something big.

The Hervey Bay angler was casting a line down at the Urangan Pier about 4pm on Friday when he felt something tug on the end of his rod.

Half-an-hour and almost 500m of line later, he pulled in a massive longtail tuna to an excited crowd of nearby anglers.

His impressive catch weighed in at about 18kg and was 1.42m in length.

In the wild longfin tuna, typically found along the east coast from north of Cape York to southern NSW, can weigh in a more than 36kg.

Mr Willcocks said it was a pretty exciting catch inside of the jetty, especially considering they are usually found off areas like Platypus Bay.

"It's the largest I've ever caught in the way of tuna,” Mr Willcocks said.

"When I caught it I got really excited, my knees get all shaky.

"I was pretty confident with handling the fish, it was just a slog to get it onto the pier.”

It comes less than a week after a local fisherman caught a massive barramundi in Urangan.