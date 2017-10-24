Top year for Brown after Intrust Super Cup

RISING STAR: Talented prop Nick Brown was named player of the match for the Mackay Cutters against the Tweed Head Seagulls.

NICK Brown is dreaming of a future in the NRL.

The former Maryborough man just had his first season with the Mackay Cutters in the Intrust Super Cup competition.

It has been an incredibly successful couple of years for the talented prop, with Brown playing in the under-20s competition for the North Queensland Cowboys in 2016 before joining the Cutters.

This year he was named Players' Player for the Mackay side.

Brown has just re-signed with the Cutters and the 21 year old is hoping to continue to be noticed and break in to an NRL side.

"I had a good year,” Brown said.

"I thought I handled myself well.”

The Cutters are a feeder club for the Cowboys and Nick said while playing to the grand finalists would be great, he would be interested in an offer from any club.

"My goal is to play for any NRL team,” he said.

This year Brown says he is to keep improving and find a pathway to the NRL.

The former Maryborough Brothers player hasn't lost contact with his old teammates and he said he was proud of the club's effort this year.

The club claimed the premiership in the Bundaberg Rugby League's reserve grade competition.