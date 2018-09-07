REVEALED: Top 10 Fraser Coast schools from NAPLAN results

THE 2018 NAPLAN results have been released and the top performing Fraser Coast schools, according to the test, have been revealed.

The region's schools have stayed on trend in the results as independent, public, private and Catholic schools dominated the list of Queensland's best performing schools in this year's national testing.

The National Assessment Program - Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) is an annual national assessment for all students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9.

Calculated by the sum of the school's averages in each of the reading, writing, spelling, grammar and punctuation and numeracy categories the Fraser Coast Chronicle can reveal our region's top five scoring secondary and primary schools.

Fraser Coast Anglican College students performed the best in both primary school and high school.

Ninety-eight per cent of the 47 students who sat the test Year 3 students were above the national minimum standard in all categories.

All of the 45 tested Year 5 students were above the NMA in every category apart from spelling where about 98 per cent were.

Year 7 performed well across the board, with 97 per cent of 62 students above the line for grammar and punctuation however only 89 per cent above the NMA in writing.

One hundred percent of Year 9 students were above the national minimum with the lowest result in spelling where 91 per cent tested above the NMA.

FCAC principal Joe Wright acknowledged the controversy surrounding NAPLAN.

"It is not a perfect system, it has it's flaws," he said.

"Parents need to know this is an independent source of information they can access.

"Without NAPLAN parents only get feedback about their children from school whereas NAPLAN is independent information."

"Should your child's school results look different to their NAPLAN results there might be lots of reasons for it but it is an opportunity for parents to come and speak to the schools as to why that is.

"We believe great teachers and great programs will lead to great results."

In the wake of Queensland's education minister Grace Grace's concerns over the comparability of NAPLAN test results between students who took the exams online with those who used traditional pen and paper, Aldridge State High School deputy principal James McKee was open to discussions for a computerised test for high school students.

"Students know how to use computers and type so I don't think anyone would struggle," he said.

"I don't know how primary schools would go with year three kids using the computer. People are worried about spell check and other things but the tests are done on a stand alone computer. There isn't any internet or spell check to help out."