Torbanlea man charged over break and enter

A 50-YEAR-old Torbanlea man has been arrested following a break and enter offence at Torbanlea.

It is alleged the man broke into a Hartley Rd address between 9.30am and 9.50am on Saturday.

Maryborough Criminal Investigations Branch detectives charged the man with an enter dwelling with intent offence.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Courts on July 25.

The break and enter is one of eight similar offences reported across the Fraser Coast in recent weeks.

A television was stolen during a break and enter from a Kingfisher Pde address in Toogoom on Friday.

Offenders gained entry to the residence through a locked window.

On the same street, offenders have attempted to break into another Toogoom address between June 8 and June 22 by trying to force open a screen door.

Between 2pm on June 20 and 6.45am on June 21 unknown persons have smashed the roller door and rear window of an Adelaide St building in Maryborough to gain entry to the building before stealing a large quantity of alcohol.

Also in Maryborough, between June 18 and June 23, offenders have gained entry to a building on Neptune St and stolen electronic devices from an office.

Between April and June 21 offenders have gained entry to the rear of a Diamantina Dr property in Howard and forced open a locked fridge and stolen the contents.

Offenders also syphoned fuel from a car at the address.

Between June 7 and June 21 on Truro St in Torquay, unknown persons have smashed the rear window of a dwelling to gain entry and steal property.

In Urangan, between 5.30pm and 8.30pm on June 21 offenders have gain entry to a Hibiscus St home by a rear window and caused damage inside the dwelling.

Between 11am on June 21 and 9.30am on June 25 unknown persons have forced open a rear roller door to a business in order to attempt to gain entry, it is unknown if any property was taken.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.