Torbanlea pair involved in $600K drug, property bust

FOUND: The Major and Organised Crime Squad from Kingaroy has charged three people and seized $600,000 worth of drugs and stolen property.

THREE people have been charged and over $600,000 in drugs and stolen property seized following an investigation conducted by the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) from Kingaroy.

On Wednesday, detectives from MOCS (Rural) Kingaroy executed a search warrant on a rural holding at Torbanlea.

During the search detectives located a hydroponic marijuana crop (93 marijuana plants) inside a machinery shed along a quantity of dried cannabis.

A search of the property resulted in the location of a cattle yard and handling equipment reported stolen from leased property within Wongi State Forest in 2016.

A 62-year-old Torbanlea man was charged with one count each of produce dangerous drug, possess dangerous drug, possess things used in the commission of an offence, possess explosives, stealing and receiving stolen property.

A 61-year-old Torbanlea woman was charged with one count each of possess dangerous drug, possess utensil and possess thing used in the commission of a crime.

FOUND: The Major and Organised Crime Squad from Kingaroy has charged three people and seized $600,000 worth of drugs and stolen property. QPS

The man will be appearing in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on June 1.

The pair are not in custody.

On Thursday detectives attended a Widgee property and located a further 73 marijuana plants, dried marijuana and marijuana seeds.

A 41-year-old man was charged with one count each of possess dangerous drug, produce dangerous drug and possess utensil.

"The theft of equipment and infrastructure can have a significant impact on producers. They are often required to leave equipment in remote areas with little protection, trusting people will not steal their valuable assets," Detective Inspector Mick Dowie of State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) said.

"The seizure and return of the stolen equipment is a big relief to this producer and demonstrates our Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) investigators are vigilant and determined to protect the interests of our producers and farmers against those who take advantage of their vulnerability caused by their remoteness."