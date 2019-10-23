TORBANLEA PICNIC RACES: Here's everything you need to know

ON TRACK: There will be six action-packed races, fashions on the field, live entertainment and more at this Saturday's Torbanlea Picnic Races.

ON TRACK: There will be six action-packed races, fashions on the field, live entertainment and more at this Saturday's Torbanlea Picnic Races. Alistair Brightman

FROM fashions of the field to the annual tug-of-war, the annual Torbanlea Picnic Races is expected to be even bigger and better this year.

It's one of the most highly anticipated annual events on the Fraser Coast and it's easy to see why.

A dedicated band of volunteers from the Burrum Recreation Reserve Association and local community groups play host to a 1500-strong crowd each year, offering up entertainment, six exciting horse races, a kids corner and more.

BRRA secretary Tracey Waters said there was plenty of interest surrounding the good old fashioned country race day on Saturday, October 26, with bookings for the VIP tents now at capacity and entries for the race field coming in thick and fast.

"There has been a huge amount of interest - bookings for the VIP tents have closed, the buses are filling up very quickly and the horse races are filling up," she said.

"Everything is coming together nicely. It's set to be one of the best yet."

If you missed booking a space in the VIP tent, don't despair says Ms Waters, there's still plenty of room in Tent City, which is situated further down the track and will this year have its own bar.

"Tent City was very popular last year ... they've got their own toilets and own bar and we don't charge people to set up their tents - it's fantastic!

"We do have camping on the grounds that night if people do want to have a drink.

"Come and find whatever spot you want. It's first in, best dressed."

As well as fun and frivolity for the punters, Ms Waters said the race day was also the area's biggest annual fundraiser, with the crowds helping to keep local sporting groups on track - literally.

Without it, she said club's like the Burrum District Active Riders, the Burrum Miners Junior Rugby League Club and Little Athletics wouldn't be able to maintain the grounds or continue to upgrade facilities.

"Basically, what we make goes back into the recreation reserve to help all the sporting clubs.

"It's so important for the area. If you took the race track away there's nothing."

Off the track, there will be prizes awarded for fashions on the field including best dressed man, best dressed lady, best dressed child, best couple and best hat or fascination.

There will be entertainment by Frank Benn in the VIP tent and Bevan Spears in the main area.

On the track, jockeys from Rockhampton to Brisbane will travel for six action-packed races.

Ms Waters said punters could dabble with $5 maximum bets at the lucky ticket booth.

"The atmosphere is just awesome ... everyone goes on the fence line and cheers.

"You really need to come and see it for yourself to experience it."

RACE DAY DETAILS

Gates open at 9am.

Entry is $15 per adult and $5 for students.

Primary school children are free.

The race grounds are located at Torbanlea Rd, Torbanlea.

RACE PROGRAM:

RACE 1: 10.30am: Carriers Arms Hotel Mixed Stock Horse Sprint, 250m.

RACE 2: 11.15am: John Charlton Sprint Race, 400m.

RACE 3: Noon: Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Purebred Arab Race, 1500m.

RACE 4: 2pm: Alan Madders Memorial Cup, 800m.

RACE 5: 2.45pm: Miner's Arms Hotel Sprint Race, 400m.

RACE 6: 3.45pm: James Hansen Thoroughbred Sprint Race, 600m.

ENTERTAINMENT

Wood chop

Children's rides

Noon: Foot races, three-legged races.

12.30pm. Fashions of the Field.

1.30pm: Tug of War

2pm: Alan Madders Memorial Cup presentation.

BUSES

BUSES will be running from Hervey Bay and Maryborough to the Torbanlea Race Track.

In Hervey Bay, it will depart the Australia Post car park at Stockland from 10am and return at 4.30pm.

In Maryborough, it will depart the McDowells car park at 10am and return at 4.30pm.

Cost is $35 and includes entry to the races. All tickets are pre-paid and can be brought from Maryborough Glass, 554 Kent St or MBO Office Equipment, Torquay Rd, Hervey Bay.

CAMPING

CAMPING is available at $20 per site.

The camping area is located at the back of the grounds, with portable toilets set up in that area. The sites are unpowered. No bookings are required. Gates will be locked until 9am on Saturday. Entry will be through Gate 2.