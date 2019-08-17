Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEDAL WINNERS: Ethan Forbes and Bayley Carius at the recent School Sport Athletics carnival.
MEDAL WINNERS: Ethan Forbes and Bayley Carius at the recent School Sport Athletics carnival. Contributed
Athletics

Torbanlea students score a host of athletic medals

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
17th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCHOOL SPORT: Torbanlea State School students Ethan Forbes and Bayley Carius will not forget their 2019 Queensland Schools 10-12 years State Athletics championships.

The Years 5 and 6 students are each returning home with nine individual medals between them.

Both athletes were among the state's best primary school athletes who competed in Brisbane this week.

Competing in multi-class events, the two students were a stand out in their individual events.

Ethan was first across the line in 200 metres, 800 metres and long jump.

He also won a silver in the 100-metre event.

Bayley won gold in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 800 metres running events.

He also scored a silver in the discus and a bronze in the long jump.

Watch out for a full interview with the successful school athletes in next Tuesday's Chronicle.

athletics carnival athletics queensland fc sport local sport school sport state age championships
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    POLICE: Speed limit set to change on Fraser Coast streets

    premium_icon POLICE: Speed limit set to change on Fraser Coast streets

    News Police were advised by the Fraser Coast Regional Councils of the impending changes.

    Two charged following police operation targeting shop thefts

    premium_icon Two charged following police operation targeting shop thefts

    News Both women will appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court

    New face is no stranger to fishing industry

    premium_icon New face is no stranger to fishing industry

    News Fraser Coast's new fisheries officer in Hervey Bay

    BUSINESS: Disability no barrier for Maryborough cafe workers

    premium_icon BUSINESS: Disability no barrier for Maryborough cafe workers

    News 'Gavin was the first person we hired and he's great.'