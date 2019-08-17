Torbanlea students score a host of athletic medals

MEDAL WINNERS: Ethan Forbes and Bayley Carius at the recent School Sport Athletics carnival.

SCHOOL SPORT: Torbanlea State School students Ethan Forbes and Bayley Carius will not forget their 2019 Queensland Schools 10-12 years State Athletics championships.

The Years 5 and 6 students are each returning home with nine individual medals between them.

Both athletes were among the state's best primary school athletes who competed in Brisbane this week.

Competing in multi-class events, the two students were a stand out in their individual events.

Ethan was first across the line in 200 metres, 800 metres and long jump.

He also won a silver in the 100-metre event.

Bayley won gold in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 800 metres running events.

He also scored a silver in the discus and a bronze in the long jump.

Watch out for a full interview with the successful school athletes in next Tuesday's Chronicle.