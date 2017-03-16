Torbanlea to host workshop with Peter Kenyon in April

Councillor Anne Maddern, Howard and District Progress Association President Kate Niblett and Councillor James Hansen are calling for ideas to ensure the region continues to go ahead.

PETER Kenyon's visit to the region is encompassing all areas across the Fraser Coast, and the small districts around Torbanlea are also in the windfall to hear him speak.

A free community workshop for residents around Aldershot, Torbanlea, Howard, Burrum Heads and Toogoom will be held on April 5 at the Torbanlea Community Hall, with residents invited to help brainstorm ideas on building a vibrant community.

Howard and district progress association president Kate Niblett said she wanted to see all the community groups tag along to the meeting.

"We want everyone from the Aldershot, Torbanlea, Howard, Pacific Haven, Burrum Heads and Torbanlea areas to come along. Every service club, church group, sports group and community group; everyone is needed to bring their ideas,” she said.

"The region will top 100,000 people in 2030 and we need to be ready; not just with physical infrastructure such as roads and bridges, but with social infrastructure such as community groups.

"Mr Kenyon's visit will help crystallise the community's ideas.”

The renowned Bank of Ideas founder is hosting a number of workshops across the Fraser Coast in April, with a Maryborough workshop on April 3 at the Brolga Theatre (3.30pm-8.30pm) and a Hervey Bay workshop on April 4 at the Hervey Bay Community Centre (8.30am-1pm).

To RSVP for the Howard and District workshop, contact editor@burrumrivernews.org.au for catering purposes.

The workshops are targeted at not-for-profit groups and service clubs interested in working collectively.

To RSVP for either workshop, contact Community&Culture@frasercoast.qld.gov.au.