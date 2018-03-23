Passengers hit by torch in road rage incident

A ROAD rage incident ended with a torch being thrown through a window and hitting passengers sitting in the back seat.

After a driver overtook a land cruiser on the Esplanade on Thursday night things turned pear shaped.

Police said the driver of the land cruiser started flashing their high beams and shining a laser into the car before following the other vehicle at about 10pm.

When the victim attempted to do a u-turn, a passenger in the land cruiser threw a torch, smashing a back window and hitting two passnegers.