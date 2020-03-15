Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police survey the scene of carnage at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
Police survey the scene of carnage at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
News

Torn apart: One dead as car distintegrates

by Cloe Read & Kate Kyriacou
15th Mar 2020 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after a car ploughed into a house at Moorooka in Brisbane's south today.

It is understood police are investigating whether the driver suffered a medical episode, causing them to lose control of the vehicle.

The accident happened on Gladstone St, Moorooka, about 10.50am, with the vehicle overturning and striking the house.

One occupant died at the scene while a second was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandria Hospital with head and arm injuries.

Police urged motorists to avoid the eastern end of Muriel Ave.

Pieces of the vehicle near a power pole at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
Pieces of the vehicle near a power pole at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
crash death medical episode traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: More candidates speak out on coronavirus threat

        premium_icon UPDATE: More candidates speak out on coronavirus threat

        News Council candidate has called for the ECQ to take drastic action.

        Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

        premium_icon Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

        Crime A murder investigation is underway in the Mary Valley.

        Major event called off, another in doubt due to disease

        premium_icon Major event called off, another in doubt due to disease

        News A major Fraser Coast event has been cancelled.

        Man steals uncle’s gold bracelet

        premium_icon Man steals uncle’s gold bracelet

        News The nine carat gold bracelet was normally kept in a jewellery box