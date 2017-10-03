Fraser Coast tornado wreaks havoc

A RIVER Heads resident has described the moment a tornado began "ripping things apart and tearing houses down" in the seaside suburb on Monday night.

Tony Hergenhan and his wife Barbara Benson were at a friend's place when they heard an almighty roar outside.

"...we heard the massive roar and it was frightening.

"It sounded like a freight train".

On Monday night, a landspout, otherwise called a tornado, hit River Heads about 5.50pm leaving behind a path of destruction.

Although Mr Hergenhan's home was spared, others weren't so lucky.

Gary Mayne and his wife Wendy emerged from their home to find roof tiles had lifted, his shed door caved in and his boat upside down on the road.

"I looked over and thought 'that's my bloody boat'," he said.

"It must have blown it straight over the shed."

Mr Mayne said he barely had time to shut his garage door before the twister hit.

"We could see it spinning and I must have blanked out or something because it disappeared," he said.

"There was one hell of a roar, a clang and a bang.

"I had to close the garage door but by then it was too late and the blinds were ruined and water came in."

It all happened in a matter of minutes.

Another resident's barbecue and fridge came loose, went off the side of his balcony and landed in shrubbery nearby.

The Chronicle understands more than 10 homes were impacted by the severe weather system.

After emergency services attended the damaged homes, some residents were told their house was unliveable and were to relocate to other accommodation organised by their insurance companies indefinitely. Mr Mayne and his wife were among them.

"We had water dripping through the (ceiling) lights and we'll have a fair bit of water damage," Mr Mayne said.

"We've been told we could be out for a week but we haven't heard from the insurance assessors yet."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service senior firefighter, Luke Young said he wasn't surprised by the damage having seen similar occurrences in the past but was pleased to see no one was injured.

"Everyone is obviously very shocked but they're still quite positive considering the damage that's been done," he said.

"They're all just waiting for their insurance assessors to come but thankfully no one was hurt."

Mr Hergenhan commended the efforts of emergency services who he said were on scene almost immediately.

"I really take my hat off to them because when it happened, bang, they were there," he said.

"They shut the roads because they weren't safe."