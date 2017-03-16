Torquay boat ramp to get major concrete makeover

Project manager of the Torquay Coastal Revetment Project Bryan Hart with councillor Denis Chapman at the Torquay Boat Ramp, which will be closed from Friday for six weeks while a new concrete ramp is installed.

Torquay's timber boat ramp has been on its last legs for a while. And now, it's getting a new makeover.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will remove the existing timber ramp from the Sailing Club to allow the construction of a new concrete ramp - part of the $6 million Torquay Coastal Revetment Project.

Part of the project involves the construction of a 700m rock revetment wall along the foreshore, with an expected completion in October 2017.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the boat ramp would be shut for six weeks from Friday while the new concrete ramp would be constructed.

"The new ramp will be a lot safer, and will be concreted into the ground so it won't be exposed,” he said.

"This project has been going really well; it's a $6 million project that council's spending here, trying to look after our beaches to make sure they're here tomorrow.

"The new ramp will be a little bit shorter and a lot safer...it's going to be the same as the one we've done up at Point Vernon.”

Cr Chapman said because the new ramp would be a permanent concrete replacement, the new ramp would require "no maintenance cost from the ratepayer.”

It drew a positive reaction from nearby locals, with Torquay resident Rodney Ross stating the project was "long overdue.”

"It's just what we need at the moment; it's been hard for me to get my boat down there at high and medium tides for years. The ramp has been dangerous for a long time, so I'm looking forward to the upgrade,” he said.

Project manager Bryan Hart said the new ramp would be a major improvement on the foreshore, stating the current ramp had "served its time.”