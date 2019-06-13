Menu
A Maryborough man has been arrested after damaging a Torquay business overnight.
A Maryborough man has been arrested after damaging a Torquay business overnight.
News

Torquay business targeted in overnight attack

Jessica Lamb
by
13th Jun 2019 8:48 AM


A 36-YEAR-old Maryborough man was arrested and charged with wilful damage overnight after smashing glass windows and doors of a local business at Torquay.

Senior Constable Nancarrow said the man allegedly used a rock to smash glass windows to both entrance and exit doors and several bottles of alcohol inside the business about 11.30pm.

The man then left the business and was found by police a short distance away.

He was arrested and charged with wilful damage.

The man is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 4.



