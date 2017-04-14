Torquay Hotel to re-open this weekend after storm damage

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Torquay Hotel manager Darren Carter behind the bar at the refurbished pub after storm damaged the inside.

A HERVEY Bay hotel that was forced to close due to severe storm damage a month ago is set to re-open on Saturday morning.

The Torquay Hotel was flooded after a tremendous amount of rain backed up the gutters and inundated the roof's interior, walls and flooring during a storm in mid-March.

Manager Darren Carter said the hotel was originally expected to be closed for a few days after the storm, but the rain from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie set the refurbishment back by almost three weeks.

"We've got a nice new pub, but it's been tough the last few weeks," Darren said.

"We've replaced all the flooring, carpets, lino, all the walls and lighting has been re-done, new switch boards, everything in there's new now."

Darren said he had been able to send some staff up to a pub he owned in Woodgate, but wages had still been cut.

"I wouldn't say this has been a positive thing," he said.

Although the last month has been a strain on the hotel staff, Darren said the support of the community was uplifting.

"It's nice that our loyal supporters have got us through a tough time, so many people have offered to help out off their own bats, it's been wonderful," he said.

"There have been so many requests for volunteer help, it goes to show how kind people of Hervey Bay are."

The Torquay Hotel will open on Saturday at 10am, and business hours will continue as usual after that.