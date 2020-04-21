Menu
A man facing rape and sexual assault charges has fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Photo: File.
News

Torquay rape suspect ordered to surrender passport

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
21st Apr 2020 6:00 PM
A FOREIGN national, accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Torquay earlier this month, has fronted court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court via telephone link from the neighbouring watch house where he was being held in police custody on Monday.

The 37-year-old allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a woman on April 10.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge heard the South Korean national was in the country on a lawful and valid temporary skilled working visa.

However, police prosecutor Sergeant Sonia Edwards told Mr Guttridge he was currently out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“His visa is not expected to expire for a few years,” she said.

Sgt Edwards said the prosecution opposed bail but checks by the investigating officer revealed the defendant had no Queensland or interstate criminal history.

She said all the charges before the court were related.

Mr Guttridge said he would grant the accused bail but ordered him not to contact the alleged victim or attend her residence.

The man was also instructed to surrender his passport to the Registrar of the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court within 24 hours and not go to any international departure points.

Sydney-based defence lawyer John Kahn accepted the terms on behalf of his client.

The man is due back in court on July 30.

“The charges must be dealt with together by a higher court,” Mr Guttridge explained.

