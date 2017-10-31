Service station, shopping complex approved by council

An artist's impression of what the proposed Bideford St shopping complex will look like.

An artist's impression of what the proposed Bideford St shopping complex will look like. Contributed

A DEVELOPMENT application for a new 24hr service station in Torquay has been approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The project, which lists details for a new service station, shopping centre, two drive-thru restaurants and more than 100 new parking spots on Bideford St, was lodged with the council in November 2016.

The ground plan for the proposed Bideford St development, showing the location of the new shops, servo and drive-thru stores. Contributed

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the project was approved under delegated authority.

"It's great news for the Fraser Coast, it shows the security of our region as our building figures move forward," Cr Chapman said.

A construction start date has not been announced.

FOLLOW MORE FCDEVELOPMENT STORIES HERE