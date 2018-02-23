Menu
Philippa Joans, 89, Violet Went, 84, and Desley Black, 76, are long-term players on the Torquay tennis court.
Torquay tennis court turns 80

Jodie Callcott
by
23rd Feb 2018 11:00 AM

THE Torquay tennis court is cemented in Hervey Bay history as it celebrates its 80th year this month.

Torquay Progress Association Club president Bob Smith reflected on the court's history and sometimes turbulent past.

"The court was officially opened on February 27, 1938 and is 80 years old this year," Mr Smith said.

"It's one of only a few beach front facilities remaining on the foreshore from previous generations.

"In 2012, there was a move to abolish it and we had to fight hard to keep it here."

Mr Smith said a storm in January 2016 caused severe damage to the court which took six months to repair.

"Quite a large storm went through here... a lot of trees come down and damaged the court and facilities," he said.

"It was virtually closed for six months while we resurfaced it.

"The old wooden fence around it had to go and we put up a new fence."

He said the court was a popular meeting place for locals like Elsie Whitaker, 85, who has frequented the court for at least 50 years.

Mrs Whitaker said she enjoyed the comrade and friendship of local tennis players.

 

Elsie Whitaker 84, has played on the Torquay tennis court for about 50 years.
"I started playing tennis when I was about 18," Mrs Whitaker said.

"I haven't played in the past 18 months because I've lost my balance, but I still come down and have a cup of tea with them (tennis players) so they can't talk about me."

To celebrate the court turning 80 years, the Torquay Progress Association has organised a morning tea at the court on Saturday, February 24, from 10am.

The morning tea is open to the public. RSVP by phoning 0409 269 260.

Torquay tennis court is located at Bill Fraser Park, Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

