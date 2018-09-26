Torquay's shops unite for farmers

DROUGHT RELIEF: Torquay business owners Cr Rolf Light (Torquay Post Office), Martin Fraser (Betta Home Living) and Cate Akaveka (Mary Ryan's) are sending profits to farmers.

MARTIN Fraser was laid off after 13 years on a Victorian dairy farm due to lack of rain.

So for the Torquay Beta Home Living sales assistant, any fundraiser helping out drought-stricken farmers is a cause he can get behind.

This Saturday, Torquay Post Office, together with Better Home Living, Mary Ryan Books, Con Souvlis, Torquay Butchers and Mind Body and Soul, will display items for sale on the Torquay footpath with all proceeds going to Drought Angels.

Owner of the Torquay Post office, division five councillor Rolf Light, organised the event and encouraged the community to come down and support farmers.

"This is a national crisis and we will do whatever we can to help,” Mr light said.

"There are a lot of good organisations out there and we think Drought Angels do great work with the money they are given.”

Kicking off at 9am and running until midday, the side walk between Torquay Post Office and Mind Body and Soul will be filled with businesses selling stock and running a sausage sizzle with all proceeds going towards helping farmers affected by the drought.

"Every transaction over $2 will be tax deductible,” Mr Light said.

"We wish to thank the Torquay Progress Association for their generous donation of $1000 to this event.

"There will be stock including gift ware, books, bric a brac, etc.

"Come along for a bargain, food and a good day out.”

Mary Ryan Books, Music and Coffee shop owner Cate Akaveka said a lot of her customers on holidays in Hervey Bay came from drought-affected areas.

"I've heard some stories and through my work with rotary and our donations to Longreach I've heard heartbreaking accounts of the drought,” she said.

"It's something that affects all of us, we are glad to take part in this fundraiser.”