Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A total fire ban is in place.
A total fire ban is in place.
News

Total fire ban declared for Fraser Coast

Jessica Grewal
30th Nov 2020 11:33 PM

A TOTAL fire ban is in place for the Fraser Coast.

This means all outdoor fires are out and all permits to light fires previously issued are no longer valid.

The fire ban is in place as of Monday night until at least next Monday due to extreme weather conditions.

It applies to all open fires – exceptions being a properly constructed barbecue, gas or wood-fired pizza oven and where the fire and embers cannot escape.

A fire extinguishing device must be nearby.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire forces two-week closure of island resort

        Premium Content Fire forces two-week closure of island resort

        News Fraser fire emergency has entered its sixth week.

        BIG LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content BIG LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Maryborough Magistrates Court

        Qld’s worst child porn monsters revealed

        Premium Content Qld’s worst child porn monsters revealed

        Crime They are the depraved, sick men involved in the global industry