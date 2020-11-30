Total fire ban declared for Fraser Coast

A TOTAL fire ban is in place for the Fraser Coast.

This means all outdoor fires are out and all permits to light fires previously issued are no longer valid.

The fire ban is in place as of Monday night until at least next Monday due to extreme weather conditions.

It applies to all open fires – exceptions being a properly constructed barbecue, gas or wood-fired pizza oven and where the fire and embers cannot escape.

A fire extinguishing device must be nearby.