TOUCH TOURISTS TAKE OVER: Footy families mean big business

FOOTY FAMILIES FLOOD IN: Lorelle and Jim Sankey from Dalby check in with Bay Apartments owner Derek Foulston as players (from left) Max Brady and Karla and Brock Sankey take a look at the local tourist attractions.

FOOTY FAMILIES FLOOD IN: Lorelle and Jim Sankey from Dalby check in with Bay Apartments owner Derek Foulston as players (from left) Max Brady and Karla and Brock Sankey take a look at the local tourist attractions. Alistair Brightman

WITH almost every room in the building taken, Derek Foulston knows he's got a guaranteed income for the entire month.

The manager of Bay Apartments is preparing to welcome dozens of touch football families who will call Hervey Bay home for the duration of this week's Junior State Cup.

Now recognised as one of the Fraser Coast's biggest annual events, the three-day carnival attracts thousands of parents and children from across the State.

Mr Foulston is one of many accommodation providers whose premises are fully booked for the duration of the competition.

Even before the start of this year's carnival, 90 per cent of the hotel has been booked out for the 2020 Cup.

"We know the families now, it's a real personal thing between us as owners and managers with these people,” Mr Foulston said.

"There are about 28 families that are here, or will be here.

"Five arrived yesterday and another 12 are arriving tomorrow.”

Mr Foulston said the sheer number of bookings would guarantee his monthly income for July.

"Each year, it (the cup) gets better organised because more and more people get involved,” he said.

"Not only is it good for accommodation... (but) for the facilities around them.

"We're close to a lot of restaurants and cafes and pubs, it all pays dividends for the location.”

Businesses and hotels alike have been preparing for the influx of football families which will peak on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's first games.

Up to 9000 people are expected to visit the Fraser Coast for the event.

The event will be held at the Tavistock St sport complex until Saturday.