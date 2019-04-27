Touched by recognition

RECOGNITION: Hervey Bay Touch Football president Jodie Houliston wins the first Club Volunteer of the Week.

VOLUNTEERS: The inaugural recipient of the Club Volunteer of the Week is Jodie Houliston.

The current president of the Hervey Bay Touch Football Association has held the role for the past nine years.

Jodie is one of many unsung volunteers that ensure touch football continues to grow on the Fraser Coast.

She and her husband Matt became involved when their three daughters started playing and has not stopped since.

When queried about why she is still involved her answer was direct.

"I love to see kids playing sport,” she said.

"Touch is all inclusive and everyone can have a game.

"The majority of the committee has remained the same and share the same passion for touch football.”

The Hervey Bay Touch Football Association has approximately 800 registered members including 400 juniors.

Jodie believes her biggest achievement while president has been to secure the Touch Football Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay.

The State Cup has touch football teams from all over Queensland converge on Hervey Bay in the June/July school holidays.

"The State Cup just brings our club and others together,” she said.

"It is a busy couple of weeks leading up to the Cup.

"It is always a great event and great for our region,”

The Junior State Cup is in its 24th year in Queensland and ninth in Hervey Bay.

This year's event will run from July 11-13.

Due to the number of participants the carnival requires the use of all the touch, football, rugby league and hockey fields in the Torquay precinct.

Jodie receives a $20 voucher to spend at the Hervey Bay RSL as her prize for being the Club Volunteer of the Week.

"This is a great way to recognise the work of the many volunteers around our clubs,” she said.

