Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Routledge is showered in love and from family and friends at the funeral for his father, David.
Daniel Routledge is showered in love and from family and friends at the funeral for his father, David. Matt Collins
News

Touching funeral celebrates remarkable life of mine worker

Matt Collins
by
8th Jul 2019 4:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of friends, family and co-workers attended a touching funeral to celebrate the life of their co-worker, their mate and their father.

Former Blackbutt resident David Routledge was tragically killed in a mining accident in Middlemount on Wednesday June 26.

Hundreds travelled from near and far to pay their final respects to a much loved husband, friend, dad and grand-dad at the graveside funeral service on Monday at the Blackbutt Cemetery.

The weather gods shone down for a touching occasion with a beautiful, sunny afternoon to celebrate a remarkable life.

Mr Routledge, who was living in South Mackay, had many friends in the South Burnett as he was born in Nanango and enjoyed many fond memories from his time growing up in Blackbutt.

He died after her was trapped in a digger after a high wall collapse at the Middlemount Coal mine.

At only 55 years of age, David Routledge was a much-loved man taken far too soon.

The family invited all attendees to continue on at the Blackbutt Golf Club to raise a glass and share stories from happier times of their friend.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
blackbutt funeral david routledge editors picks funeral mackay middlemount coal mine fatality mining death
South Burnett

Top Stories

    UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    premium_icon UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    Health Steadying herself against the machine she'll use to take vitals of a dozen patients in just minutes, a visibly exhausted nurse looks out at a full waiting room.

    Cops convicted of DV offences still serving

    premium_icon Cops convicted of DV offences still serving

    Crime Figures revealed after months of inquiries over Right to Information

    'It's a joke': Hervey Bay MP slams flu claims

    premium_icon 'It's a joke': Hervey Bay MP slams flu claims

    News "The staff are doing a great job, it's not their fault ..."

    NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

    premium_icon NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

    News The annual NAIDOC Ball takes place Saturday from 6.30pm.