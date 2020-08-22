Menu
Charlee and Indi Wilson made the donation of mini hand sanitisers to Hervey Bay Hospital staff.
Health

Touching tribute: Caring kids gift hospital staff supplies

Carlie Walker
22nd Aug 2020 3:30 AM
TWO young girls have made the generous donation of mini bottles of hand sanitiser to Hervey Bay Hospital staff to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charlee and Indi Wilson left thank you cards along with the hand sanitiser for the nurses at the medical ward.

The thank you note from the two young girls.
"Charlee tells us she plans on being a healthcare professional of the future, and we reckon she's already well on the way to being a great role model who cares for other people," a Facebook post from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said.

"Thanks again, Charlee and Indi, not to mention your parents (who doubtless footed the bill for the sanitiser).

"Our medical ward staff are already putting it to good use."

