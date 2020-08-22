Touching tribute: Caring kids gift hospital staff supplies
TWO young girls have made the generous donation of mini bottles of hand sanitiser to Hervey Bay Hospital staff to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlee and Indi Wilson left thank you cards along with the hand sanitiser for the nurses at the medical ward.
"Charlee tells us she plans on being a healthcare professional of the future, and we reckon she's already well on the way to being a great role model who cares for other people," a Facebook post from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said.
"Thanks again, Charlee and Indi, not to mention your parents (who doubtless footed the bill for the sanitiser).
"Our medical ward staff are already putting it to good use."