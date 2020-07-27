Touching tribute to marine giants gets green light

MOVING MOMENT: David Fryer from The Smoking Camera captured this unique angle of 2019's Paddle Out For Whales.

MOVING MOMENT: David Fryer from The Smoking Camera captured this unique angle of 2019's Paddle Out For Whales.

A MOVING marker of the importance of our oceans and whales have been given the go-ahead.

Paddle Out For Whales, an annual event dedicated to Hervey Bay's famous marine visitors, will take place on August 2 near Torquay Pier.

It's one of the few high profile events on the Fraser Coast's calendar to run this year as coronavirus restrictions remain in place.

Previously, much loved events including the Mary Poppins Festival and Relish Food and Wine were cancelled.

Paddle Out will run with strict social distancing rules in place.

>>>Take a look at highlights from last year's event<<<https://www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au/news/bumper-whale-season-predicted-hundreds-join-for-pa/3797243/

This includes pre-registering attendance, with limited spots available.

The event will run from 9am-9.30am and will include a minute's silence on the water.

Leandra Gurbiel will be sharing the sacred Aloha Mai E chant during the event to honour the whales and their significance to the region.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a stand-up paddleboard, kayak or other suitable craft.

Sign-on and registration starts from 8am at Ernie Organ Park.