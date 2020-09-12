TOUCHY TOPICS: Pauline quizzed on jailed mayor, border battle

ONE NATION: (L) One Nation Candidate for Maryborough Sharon Lohse and One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson. Photo: Stuart Fast

ONE Nation’s candidate for Maryborough and the party’s leader Senator Pauline Hanson have been quizzed on two controversial issues: the Queensland COVID border battle and the CCC case which landed former Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft in jail.

Speaking to the Chronicle in Maryborough, Sen Hanson was scathing of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s “absolutely disgusting” handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“I don’t believe we’ve been told the truth as far as the number of COVID deaths, are really from COVID or they died with COVID.”

“I think is been used as a political issue in the lead up to the state elections.”

Ms Lohse said compassion and consistency were the two focuses for the party regarding the border battle.

She said border crossing compassion should be considered when it came to serious health issues or impending death.

Ms Lohse criticised the inconsistency of the state government allowing sporting codes and actors to cross, making the point there should be one border rule for all.

It comes after the premier held firm on her border stance in an emotional press conference this week. (https://www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au/news/live-premier-annastacia-palaszczuk-gives-press-con/4097145/)

Sen Hanson, who was labelled by many as a political prisoner when she was jailed and has long questioned the independence of corruption watchdogs.

Asked if she had followed the Chris Loft case and formed a view about whether she believed he had been treated fairly, given the divided opinions on the ground, she wouldn’t be drawn on specific cases but did say she did not have much faith in the Crime and Corruption Commission.

In reference to her own imprisonment, she recalled the fact that the CCC had dismissed her appeal.

“I do have to question these organisations,” Ms Hanson said.