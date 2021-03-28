The Wallaroos did it tough on the weekend, going down 52-32 to East Magpies.

It was a mixed bag for the Fraser Coast teams in the Bundaberg Rugby League competition on the weekend.

In the first round of the competition, the Maryborough Wallaroos were defeated by East Magpies 52-32, while the Hervey Bay Seagulls won a nailbiter against Across the Waves, with the score finishing at 23-22.

Injured Seagulls player Steve Dwyer was on the sidelines to watch his team score a win and said it was a very even hitout between the two sides.

“It was really good to watch,” he said.

It was a difficult first match for the Wallaroos, who will be hoping to bounce back when the team takes on West Panthers at Bundaberg’s Salter Oval after the Easter break at 3pm on April 10.

The Seagulls will take on Past Brothers at home at Stafford Park on April 10 from 5pm.

Originally published as Tough loss for Wallaroos, while Seagulls win nailbiter