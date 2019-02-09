Tough racing: Competitors flock to Dundowran Park for R1

JUNIOR ACHIEVER: Slade Oberhardt topped not only the 65cc 10 and 11 Years class but also the 85cc 9-11 Years by winning every race at the weekend. He is pictured here racing at the Dundowran Park last year.

MOTOCROSS: More than 90 took to the track for the first of the Hervey Bay Motocross Club Series 2019 nine-round championship.

Revving engines at Dundowran Park, competitors contested 14 classes to accumulate points over three races on Sunday.

President Tim Roker said the club was extremely pleased to have attracted competitors from as far away as Gladstone, Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast.

In the junior ranks, Jaxson Mullins took out the Division 2 of the 50cc Auto class on 105points and ranked third in the 65cc 7-9 Years on 88.

He was followed by Jake Wilkinson on 96 and Koby Fisher on 88 in the 50cc.

Beau Gordon reigned supreme with 102 points in the 65cc after edging out Caleb Cattell on 99.

Slade Oberhardt came away with top spot as he was the only contestant in 65cc 10-11 Years, also topping the 85cc 9-11 Years by winning every race.

Ashar Brown followed Oberhardt in 85cc on 96 and Travis Rogers on 90.

Tough competition in the Junior Lites had Jack Hickey top the podium with 102, second to James Walters on 93 and Mitchel Quinn third on 90.

Jessie Bishop was victorious in the Senior Lites after winning all three races and came second scoring 96 in the Expert class.

In the Senior Lites, Bishop was chased by Jayden Nisbet on 96 and Cameron Tobin on 88.

Bundaberg's Zac Small won all his races for a perfect 105 score in the Senior Unlimited and Expert classes.

Corey Abood followed in second with 94 points and Blayze Nisbet third with 92 for the Senior Unlimited.

Abood also placed third in the expert class on 88.

The Clubman Lites category had Jaydon Purdy on 102, beating Luke Kamardt on 99 and Jaden Carpenter on 88.

Hervey Bay's Matt Dalgleish won the Clubman Open on 102 over the only other competitor, Nathan Searle, on 99.

Steven Groves won every race in the Veteran 30-39 Years, while Nathan Delfs followed to beat David Robinson on 96 and 90 respectively.

Groves' feat was repeated by Hervey Bay's Darryl Gardner in the Veteran 40-plus Years, with Adrian Corbet on 96 followed by Chris Kelly coming third on 90.

Megan Davy was the only woman to contest the Ladies' class, finishing the day on 105.