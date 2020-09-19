Tough road to get green light for seaside event

Seafront Oval is the site of Sunday by the Sea, hosted by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events. Photo: File.

Seafront Oval is the site of Sunday by the Sea, hosted by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events. Photo: File.

FRASER COAST Tourism and Events manager Robyn Peach is looking forward to bringing events back to the Coast.

Sunday by the Sea is the first to be run by the tourism organisation since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and will set the benchmark for future events.

“We’re please to be able to run it, not just for visitors, but for stall holders and entertainers who have been out of work for six months,” Ms Peach said.

It has been a long process for to reach this point, with FCTE having to find a large enough site, work with COVID safe officers who inspected the site and follow many COVID safety measures.

Ms Peach said the event would be held at Hervey Bay’s Seafront Oval as it was a space large enough to accommodate stalls, attendees and entertainers all while maintaining social distance.

“Nothing is as easy as it used to be … we learnt COVID compliance is a bigger element with great responsibility of community safety,” she said.

COVID measures taken at the event include social distancing circles for eating, short queuing at stalls and contact tracing registration upon entry.

Ms Peach said the event would use QR codes to make registration quick, with alternative forms of registration for those without mobile phones.

“Hopefully the public will be understanding,” she said.

Ms Peach hoped the event would draw 2000 to 3000 visitors throughout the day.

Sunday By The Sea will be held on Sunday September 20 at Seafront Oval from 10am to 3pm.